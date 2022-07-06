7 Best Compound Exercises For Men To Get A Stronger Core

In today's article, we're going to cover the best compound exercises for men to get a stronger core. A strong core is an important aspect of overall fitness and is something that everyone should work on. If you're looking to improve your health, gain muscle mass or just improve how you look in the mirror, then you need all the muscles in your body to work together as efficiently as possible.

On that note, here are the seven best exercises for men to get a stronger core.

Best Exercises For Men To Get A Stronger Core

1) Deadlift

Deadlifts are compound exercises that can be performed with a barbell or a pair of dumbbells. The exercise incorporates a similar movement to that of a squat. But it differs in two ways:

The range of motion is greater

Your head position is different (with your head up instead of looking down).

This exercise targets your entire lower body and the muscles in your core, alongside the upper body stabilizers like arms and shoulders.

It's one of the most efficient exercises for all-round body strength and engagement, as it utlizies your entire lower back, glutes, and even your abs to lift the weight.

Watch the video to master the fundamentals:

2) Overhead Press

The overhead press is one of the best exercises for your core as it works the abdominal muscles and deltoids, which are vital to building a strong foundation. The movement of this exercise also activates your pectorals and engages your lats along with your rotator cuff muscles.

Watch how to do an overhead press properly:

3) Back Squat

Back squats are compound exercises that work your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It also targets your erector spinae (muscles in the lower back), upper back, and shoulders. In addition to these muscles, the squat targets some of the smaller muscle groups surrounding the hip joint, such as the adductors.

It's a great exercise to include in your workout routine. Along with a deadlift, it is one of the few exercises that engages almost all the major muscles in your body.

Learn the correct way to squat here:

4) Bench Press

Bench Press is a great compound exercise for building a stronger chest and triceps, while also engaging and developing your core muscles. Having said that, it's important to master the proper technique to protect yourself from an injury.

Begin by selecting the appropriate weight for your body and experience level—you want a weight that challenges you but isn't too heavy or light. Lie flat on a bench such that the barbell is right above your face. Tuck your shoulder blades in and tighten the core.

Lift the barbell off its rack by extending at your arms until they are fully straightened above you, and then lower back down while keeping your elbows tucked into your sides throughout. Keep your core engaged at all times, as this will ensure that your spine stays protecting and isn't bearing any load.

Master the proper technique here:

5) Farmer's Walk

A farmer's walk is a compound exercise that works the upper body, core, and lower body simultaneously. The movement requires you to hold heavy weights in front of your body and walk with them for a set distance or time limit. This is a great way to build strength in your shoulders and back as well as improve grip strength.

It also improves core stability because it is a compound exercise that requires you to use your whole body for best results.

Watch how to do a farmer's walk here:

6) Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are a great exercise for building strength in your back, arms, and shoulders.

You can do this exercise at home with a pull-up bar or tree branch, at the gym using a machine, or in parks and community centers that have monkey bars.

Stand right underneath the bar and hold the it with the arms shoulder width apart and palms facing upwards. Next, extend your chest out, tighten your abs and inhale. Finally, use your back to lift yourself up towards the bar until it is at chest-level and exhale.

Watch the perfect pull-up here:

7) Bent-Over Rows

Bent-Over Row is a great compound exercise that targets multiple muscles in your back and core. It can be performed with dumbbells or a barbell. The latter is more difficult but also more effective.

The bent-over row helps strengthen your upper back, rear delts, and lower back while also improving grip strength. In addition to increasing overall strength, this exercise also provides an excellent ab workout when performed from an upright position instead of a bent-over position.

Watch the correct way of doing the exercise here:

Takeaway

Compound exercises are an excellent way to build a stronger body because they work multiple muscle groups at once. The core is predominantly made up of abdominals, lower back, and glutes. Thus, strengthening those muscles improves posture, balance, and prevents injury.

The most important thing to remember when it comes to your workout routine is that variety is key. It’s easy to get stuck in a rut with the same old moves. But if you can find a way to keep things interesting while still making progress, then it will benefit you in the long run.

Compound exercises are one of the best ways to do this because they help build strength throughout multiple muscle groups at once—and that makes them ideal for anyone who wants an impressive physique.

