7 Best Daily Habits That Can Help You Stay Active

With the increasing pressure in studies and at office, people tend to spend a great amount of time sitting – on desks or couches. Even if they do have time, they are too tired to do anything. That can be harmful to their health.

Research has shown that too much sitting can have many negative effects on one's body and life. It's not necessary to go to the gym or do hours of physical exercise for an active lifestyle. Just a few minor changes in your daily routine can help you in maintaining an active lifestyle and reducing lethargies.

Daily Habits to Stay Active

Some or any kind of physical activity is necessary for health. An active lifestyle can help in lowering the risk of medical conditions such as diabetes, arthritis and heart disease. On that note, here's a look at some of the daily habits you can incorporate to stay active:

1) Start Your Day with Stretching

You do not have to wake an hour early to do a cardio workout or yoga. Simply start your day with 10-15 minutes of stretching. That will help in improving your circulation and muscles, seeting you towards a more active and less stressful day.

Stretching for a few minutes a day can also help in boosting your body's flexibility, reducing anxiety and lowering physical pain. After stretching, you will certainly feel more refreshed and energetic.

2) Motivate Yourself with Entertainment

Most of us have a favourite playlist, podcast or audiobook that we enjoy. So why not use that as motivation for your exercise? Start exercising while listening to something you enjoy.

That would make the whole process of exercising much easier and more fun. It will also provide you with something to look forward to in your exercise routine. You can use music and podcasts as one of the incentives to stay active.

3) Start Walking More

Walking – is the easiest, simplest, and most convenient activity you can incorporate into your daily activities to stay active. It does not require any equipment or special apparatus.

Just plug in your earphones, and start walking. Take longer routes to your destination, as that will help you in logging those daily miles. You can also walk while talking on your cellphone.

Furthermore, if you want to increase the intensity of walking, start with brisk walking; walk for a longer duration, and walk up the hills. Use a pedometer or any similar mobile application to keep track of your steps and walking duration.

Also, try to utilise stairs instead of escalators and lifts.

4) Complete your Housework

Completing your housework will provide two major advantages: working on your body and creating a cleaner house space. Cleaning your house will engage many different muscles in your body, helping with your daily movement.

The daily habit of keeping up with the housework will not only help you to stay active but will also provide better mental stability. Research has shown that cleaner space provides for a better environment and a positive mood.

5) Yoga

You can also start your day with some of the yoga poses to stay active. It has numerous benefits and will not require much of your time. Yoga will work on both your body and mind.

It will help in relieving the stress and starting your day feeling more energised. Yoga will also help in improving the flexibility of the body and strengthening the muscles. As yoga is a low-impact workout, the chances of injury are also considerably low.

6) Start Dancing

Dancing is one of the fun activities you should incorporate in your daily life to stay active. It burns a decent amount of calories and will get you moving daily.

7) Make Moving a Habit

Studies have shown that quite a few daily activities are motivated by habit. For instance, sleeping and eating. Carrying out these activities every day at a similar time can led to them becoming your daily habits. Similarly, you can ingrain habits such as walking, stretching or swimming by being consistent.

Takeaway

As mentioned above, increasing your physical activity does not necessarily mean starting a gym or playing new sports. By making small changes to your daily habits and lifestyle, you can stay active. That will put you on a better path to an active lifestyle and its many benefits.

You can try any of the above suggestions or create any of your own. However, remember that your body needs physical activity for proper functioning. Little or no physical movement will entail different health issues and lethargy. So start making suitable changes, no matter how small they might be, and reap the benefits.

