7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get Ripped Arms Like Tessa Thompson Aka Valkyrie of Thor: Love and Thunder

Tessa Thompson of Thor: Love and Thunder Aka 'Valkyrie' is rocking her new look with ripped arms.

Fans have been treating that like a comic book coming to life. Her transformation into the character is stunning, and her ripped arms are a sight to behold.

How to Get Ripped Arms Like Tessa Thompson with Dumbbell Exercises?

If you are curious to know how Tessa Thompson built those ripped arms for the movie, here are the seven best dumbbell exercises:

1) Bench Press

Dumbbells can provide a better range of motion than barbells, allowing you to work more muscles during chest exercises.

A quality dumbbell bench press also strengthens your triceps and shoulder, helping you get ripped arms like Tessa Thompson. When you're working with weights, remember to squeeze at the top of each exercise.

Here's how you do it:

Lie down on a bench while holding dumbbells in each hand above your chest.

Keep both arms bent, with your palms facing up.

Extend your arms till they're straight above your chest.

Bring them back down just past shoulder level, but don't let the weights touch each other.

2) Lying Dumbbell Fly

This workout allows you to target your chest, particularly the middle section. The incline and decline benches allow you to work out all areas of your chest, including the upper and lower sections. That can help you get toned arms like Tessa Thompson.

How to do Dumbbell Fly:

Lie down on the bench. Keep your feet flat on the floor, and hold the dumbbells above you, with palms facing each other and elbows soft.

Take them out to the sides as far as you can comfortably go, but don't let your shoulders shrug up to your ears.

Push from your hands to engage your chest as you bring the weights back to start position.

Keep a slight bend in your elbows, and keep your back straight (i.e., unarched) throughout.

3) Lateral Raise

Another great exercise for your deltoids is the lateral raise, which has been popular with bodybuilders for a long time. This exercise targets the outside part of your deltoids, which is key to having Tessa Thompson-like 'ripped' arms.

To do a Lateral Raise:

Stand or sit up straight with your core braced.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, with palms facing inward. Lift the weights out to your sides till your arms are parallel with the floor.

All the while, keep your elbows slightly bent. Slowly lower, and repeat.

4) One Arm Swing

Dumbbells are great for weightlifting, as they offer simplicity and tangible results. For proof, look no further than this full body dumbbell workout: the mighty one-arm swing. That can help you get ripped arms as quickly as Tessa Thompson did.

To do a One Arm Swing:

Holding a dumbbell between your legs, squat down, and swing it through your legs as you drive yourself upward.

Keeping your arm straight, bring the dumbbell all the way up to forehead level as you straighten your legs. Repeat, and swap arms for a full set.

5) Bent Over Row

This classic free weight exercise helps you build muscle in your back and shoulders. To perform it correctly, keep your back straight, core engaged and knees slightly bent. Aim to work the lower back muscles rather than straining them.

Here's how you do it:

Stand up holding a pair of dumbbells in your hands.

Bend your knees slightly, and keep your arms and legs about shoulder-width apart.

Move the weights straight up, keeping your back straight, core braced and wrists stiff.

Don’t let your arms pass shoulder level. Lower the weights into the starting position, and repeat.

6) Shoulder Press

The shoulder press is a simple and effective way to build strong, round deltoids. It also works a variety of other muscles in your arms, including your triceps and biceps, to give them a shape similar to that of Tessa Thompson's.

To do a Shoulder Press:

Stand upright with your knees slightly bent, and hold a pair of dumbbells in front of you with your palms facing each other.

Press the weights up towards the ceiling as you slowly rotate your wrists till they're facing forward.

Lift the weights over your shoulders as high as you can. Return to the starting position, and repeat.

7) Bicep Curl

One of the simplest weight-training exercises is also one of the best for building ripped arms like Tessa Thompson's. Throughout the movement, keep your back straight and core engaged as you lift and lower a dumbbell.

To do a Bicep Curl:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Keeping your arms close to your body, bend at the elbow, and bring the weights up toward your shoulders.

Pause, andslowly lower the weights back down to the starting position.

Takeaway

Whether you’re looking to boost general strength, increase upper body power, lower the amount of fat in your biceps, or look like Tessa Thompson who plays the role of Valkyrie with an armload of weapons, the aforementioned seven dumbbell exercises can help you get where you want to be.

