7 Best Dumbbell Exercises To Get Abs Like Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg has carved a name for himself in the fitness world, while also being one of the biggest names in the film industry.

His tremendous physique has become synonymous with him. It has reached a level where one knows what to expect when they see Wahlberg on the cast list. At 51, Wahlberg is fitter than ever, boasting abs that'll make any man jealous.

So how did he do it? Here are seven dumbbell exercises you can add to your ab routine to build a six-pack like Mark Wahlberg.

How To Get Abs Like Mark Wahlberg?

1) Dumbbell Lying Leg Raises

Lying leg raises are a great way for you to build a strong six-pack like Mark Wahlberg. They're a versatile exercise that enables you to target your entire core while using your hip flexors to facilitate the movement.

They also target both your inner and outer obliques while working the rectus abdominis as well. Your hamstring and quadriceps are engaged too, making the leg raise a great lower body exercise to incorporate in your training split.

2) Dumbbell Planks

Planks are the best way to build strong abs. However, you can take things up a notch by using dumbbells. There are two ways in which you can incorporate dumbbells into planks.

First, simply use one dumbbell placed vertically as a platform to grip them with your palms, creating an incline for you. This added inclination creates more resistance in your abdomen region, resulting in a better afterburn and stronger core.

Next, you can try another variation that employs a pair of dumbbells. Lay them on the ground, and get into a standard plank position, gripping the dumbbells and using them as support to do your planks.

You can do these as static planks, or even incorporate rows into this exercise for added upper-body benefit.

3) Dumbbell Crunches

Crunches are often seen as a punishment in karate classes or even in the military. However, they aren't that painstaking to perform for no reason. Crunches are great at targeting your core and building a strong abdominal region. You can increase the resistance by using dumbbells.

Simply grasp the top plate of the dumbbell, and use it as an added weight while performing the upward motion of the crunch. That will add an extra degree of resistance and also keep your arms occupied, ensuring you don't use your upper body to lift yourself, and all the movement and power is generated by your core.

4) Dumbbell Hanging Leg Raises

Leg raises, as mentioned above, are already a great exercise to perform without weights. Weights add another degree of difficulty.

However, if the weights aren't doing it for you either, try hanging leg raises with weights. Instead of lying on a bench to do them, use a pull-up bar, and grip it with your arms wide enough.

Keeping your feet close, grab the dumbbell with the inner sides of your feet. Raise your legs up to your chest. This exercise may seem incredibly difficult to perform, but it's one of the best ones you can do for a strong, developed core.

5) Dumbbell Russian Twists

Russian Twists are an exercise that is growing in popularity among gym-goers. They help build strong obliques, which can help you accentuate your V-taper.

To build incredible abs like Mark Wahlberg, you'll need to judiciously train each muscle with care. Russian twists target your hip flexors, abdomen, obliques, back and shoulders. That makes it a great functional exercise for those looking to build overall strength for day-to-day benefits.

6) Dumbbell V-Sits

V-Sits aren't as well-known as the other exercises on this list. However, that doesn't take away from how good they can be for you. V-Sits can change your ab game forever.

V-Sits also target your rectus abdominis, obliques and hip flexors. They're a great exercise for functional use, as they allow you to target your entire core at once. To build chiselled abs like Mark Wahlberg, functionality is key. By adding this exercise to your routine, you can facilitate abdominal growth.

7) Dumbbell Swings

Dumbbell swings are another incredible exercise that can benefit you in several ways. These swings offer plenty of functionality, which means the strength gained from them is also applicable in the real world.

Dumbbell swings target not only your core muscles but also your glutes and hamstrings, making them a great full-body option. For someone like Wahlberg, optimisation of exercises is key, especially due to the lack of time.

The more parts each exercise trains, the better. If you're trying to build a six-pack like Mark Wahlberg himself, there's no better exercise that can help you achieve that goal.

Takeaway

Mark Wahlberg's physique comes down to his incredible conditioning over the past 30 years.

His muscle maturity also factors in, making him look much fitter and leaner. His abs are often his selling point, which is why it isn't surprising that he dedicates so much time crafting the perfect six-pack.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you train abs? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes so far