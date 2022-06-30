7 Best Eco-Friendly Tips For Runners

Running is the single greatest exercise you can do for your cardiovascular health. Not only is it convenient for beginners, but it also enables you to do your bit in protecting the environment.

But how can you, as a runner, be more conscious about the environment, while also boosting your strength and ability?

Best Eco-Friendly Tips For Runners

1) Buy High-Quality Shoes

This comes as no surprise. High-quality shoes aren't a status symbol, and neither are they absolutely pointless. If it costs more, there's a strong chance it justifies its price. High-quality shoes mean you don't have to go hunting for a new pair every few months because your soles wore out. Furthermore, expensive shoes are also designed with comfort and safety in mind, and you can feel the difference when you switch from a cheap pair.

A high-quality pair of shoes goes a long way, literally! Don't buy heavy running shoes anymore than you would wear flip-flops or heavy boots when walking around town all day long, otherwise, you'll slow down your pace and tire yourself out faster than necessary! Don't buy shoes that are too big or small for your feet, as this can lead to foot injuries and discomfort during long runs.

2) Eat Eco-Friendly

Clean eating not only helps you be more eco-friendly, but also helps you become a better runner. It makes sense to buy organic food to stay away from the harmful effects of pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides. Organic farms use natural methods to control pests (e.g., rotating crops or planting a variety of flowers that attract beneficial insects) rather than synthetic chemicals that pollute the environment.

Buy locally grown food whenever possible, as it reduces your carbon footprint by reducing the amount of transportation needed to get it to you. Plus, buying from local farmers supports small businesses over large corporations - everyone wins!

If possible, buy only seasonal foods because these will be fresher than those picked during off-season when there isn't enough sunlight available for proper ripening/maturation processes within fruit/vegetable cells. This will help you pick better quality vegetables and fruits for your kitchen.

3) Recycle Your Old Shoes

Donate your old shoes to a charity. Many organizations accept donations from the public and distribute them to people in need. You may even be able to find an organization that accepts donations of athletic gear specifically.

You can take advantage of shoe recycling programs that allow consumers to mail in their old athletic sneakers (and sometimes non-athletic sneakers) whereafter they will be sent off for recycling. All profits from these programs go towards various charitable causes like conservation efforts and school supplies for disadvantaged youth.

4) Don't Litter!

When you're on a running trail, it isn't difficult to clean up after yourself and not litter. Ensure that you carry reusable items only; this means that plastic water bottles, plastic bags, etc. are your worst enemy. If you have access to a water bottle with a filter, use it instead of buying bottled water. Or, if possible, stick with tap or faucet sources as much as possible—use them even if the taste isn't ideal!

5) Choose The Right Gear

Buy gear that is sustainable, reusable, and made specifically for the purpose of running. Clothes made of polyester are neither great, nor are they sustainable. Stick to clothes that are breathable, comfortable, and preferably made of cotton or similar organic materials.

6) Run Local

Maybe you're a professional marathoner who enjoys globe-trotting to participate in marathons around the world. Maybe you travel between cities to compete in major marathon events. However, that kind of defeats the purpose of running a marathon.

Run local. Why? Traveling uses energy, fuel, and other non-renewable resources. By running locally, you can save time as well as these precious resources and do your bit to reduce your carbon footprint, helping you become just a little more eco-friendly.

7) Recycle Your Gear

All your gear should be eco-friendly and ideal for recycling. Marathoners love investing in gear that optimizes their running. Gadgets like smart watches, step trackers, phone holders, etc. are all staples amongst avid runners.

By donating or recycling your gear, you can help reduce the amount of e-waste in the environment. Either do your bit to purchase less of these commodities, as you can do just fine without them, or reduce the amount of harm done by them.

Takeaway

You can make running an enjoyable experience for not only yourself, but also the environment. Do your best to protect the roads you run on, and you'll feel much better as you're doing your bit to save the world, step by step.

