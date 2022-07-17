7 Best and Effective Yoga Stretches to Cure Sciatica

Yoga is one of the best ways to stretch out and loosen those achy sciatica muscles.

Most people believe yoga helps you relax, but there is so much more than just that. Yoga also stretches out the leg muscles, resulting in quick relief from sciatica pain. It's said that those who engage in regular physical activities are better off in terms of pain caused by sciatica.

Yoga Stretches for Sciatica Pain

The following seven yoga stretches are perfect for those who can't fit regular workouts into their schedules, as well as those who want to improve their overall health. Let's get started:

1) Child's Pose

Child’s Pose is a restful way to tune into your body and stretch out tight muscles. It lengthens and opens your spine, releasing tightness in your hips, thighs and sciatica muscles.

Here's how to do it:

Placing a cushion or bolster under your thighs, chest and forehead makes this pose more comfortable. Start on your hands and knees.

Settle your hips and buttocks onto your heels.

Extend your arms in front of you, or rest them on the floor alongside your body.

Let your torso fall into your thighs as you relax completely.

2) Downward Facing Dog

The Downward Facing Dog is a great stretch for relieving sciatica pain and tightness in your body, especially your hamstrings. It also builds strength in your entire body while helping correct imbalances.

To do this pose:

Start on your hands and knees with your head up and hips down.

As you press into your hands, and lift your hips towards the ceiling, breathe deeply.

Drop your head down to bring your ears in line with your upper arms, or tuck your chin in towards your chest.

Bend your knees to tilt your pelvis slightly forward.

Move in and out of this position slowly, breathing deeply for up to a minute.

3) Half Moon Pose

Your body will feel stronger, more stable and more balanced after you do the Half Moon Pose. You'll also stretch your spine and thighs.

To do the half moon pose:

Begin in a standing pose, such as Triangle Pose, with your right foot forward.

Bend your right knee slightly deeper, and put your weight on your right foot.

Bring your left hand to your hip. Slide your left foot forward several inches as you reach your right hand to the floor.

Lift your left leg till it's parallel to the floor, pressing out through your left heel.

4) Locust Pose

This pose is a great way to tone your spine, glutes and thighs. It also helps you build core strength and stability. It can even boost circulation and flexibility in your sciatica area.

To do the locust pose:

Lie on your stomach, and interlace your fingers at the base of your spine.

Lift your chest, and head up toward the ceiling, pulling your shoulder blades towards each other.

To deepen the stretch, lift both legs or one leg at a time.

Engage your glutes, lower back and abs while you hold the pose for 30 seconds.

Release, and relax into a few breaths of gentle hip movement before trying another variation of this pose.

5) Reclined Pigeon Pose

The Reclined Pigeon Pose on your back is a great way to support your sciatica muscle, making it easier for you to keep your hips square. Reclining in this pose also stretches your glutes and hips as well as the piriformis muscle.

To do this pose:

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and feet towards your hips, lightly touching your heels.

Bend your right knee, placing your right ankle against the bottom of your left thigh. If you can already feel a deep stretch here, stay as you are.

To go deeper, try drawing your left knee in toward your chest.

Interlace your fingers behind the left thigh or shin, holding for up to a minute.

6) Bridge Pose

The Bridge Pose stretches your spine, relieving sciatica pain and tension. It stimulates circulation, which can help boost your energy. This pose works your legs, glutes and core.

To do the bridge pose:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your heels toward your hips.

Bring your arms alongside your body, and place a block between your knees or thighs to maintain alignment.

Lift up your spine from the floor, raising your hips as high as possible.

Lower back down slowly.

Do that ten times.

7) Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

Do this twist to stretch and lengthen your spine, relieving sciatica pain and tension. Feel the movement from this twist at the base of your spine.

To do this posture:

From a seated position, bring your right foot outside of your left hip, with your knee pointed forward or to the side.

Move your left foot to the outside of your right thigh, making sure to keep your hips level.

Bring your left hand to the floor behind you, and rest on it, propped up on your fingertips.

Place your right arm on the outside of your left thigh, or wrap it around your left thigh.

Gaze in any direction with each inhale; exhale, and move deeper into the pose with each exhale.

Takeaway

Sciatica is a real pain, but yoga can help. If you suffer from sciatica, you about how intensely painful it can be. When the aforementioned stretches aren’t enough to alleviate your pain, do visit a medical professional.

