7 Best Endurance Exercises to Prepare for Ultimate Beastmaster

The Ultimate Beastmaster show, a Netflix original, revolves around contestants who must complete a specific obstacle course to win the first prize. Many of you may know that people with different body structures compete on the show. They all come with excellent preparation. Well, to get the chiseled and fit look of the contestants on the show, you can try these endurance exercises for the Ultimate Beastmaster.

How to Prepare Yourself for the Ultimate Beastmaster?

1. Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are one of the most basic and best endurance-building exercises for the Ultimate Beastmaster show. It’s a popular and effective exercise for strengthening your upper back and biceps. As with all great workouts, you may be tempted to do pull-ups daily.

To perform a pull-up:

Grip the bar with your palms facing away from you, keeping your hands about shoulder-width apart.

Hang from the bar and move slowly upward until your chin is above it.

Then slowly move down until your arms are fully extended again.

Aim for 10 repetitions, but be prepared to fall short.

2. Hanging Knee Raises

Hanging knee raises can be a good way to learn isolation techniques, develop super strong abs, and become prepped for the Ultimate Beastmaster show.

To do a hanging knee raise:

Start by hanging on a pull-up bar. Keep your body straight and use an overhand grip.

Keep your core engaged as you raise your knees toward your chest.

Stop when thighs are parallel to the floor.

Lower your legs slowly to return to the starting position.

3. Box Jumps

Box jumps are one of the most crucial endurance exercises to prepare for the Ultimate Beastmaster show. They target all the muscle groups in your lower body, including your glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and calves, which work together to enhance power and strength.

To do a box jump:

Stand one step in front of a sturdy box and bend your knees slightly and drop into a quarter squat.

Using the momentum from your squat, spring up onto the box.

Allow your arms to swing out in front of you as you jump up.

Land softly on both feet with a slight bend in the knees.

4. Burpees

If you are preparing for the Ultimate Beastmaster show, you cannot miss the burpees. These calisthenic exercises use your body weight to build endurance and muscle strength in your lower and upper body.

Here's how you do a burpee:

Stand with your feet slightly farther than shoulder-width apart, squat, and place your hands in front of your feet.

Jump back and straighten your legs, placing your body in the plank position.

Do a push-up, jump forward, and land on your toes, then return to the starting position by pushing through the heels of your feet.

Repeat until the set is complete.

5. Jump Squat

This all-around move is great for preparing for the Ultimate Beastmaster show because it targets your glutes, quads, hips, and hamstrings. When you lift off, your heart rate goes up. That’s what makes it a powerful plyometric move.

To do a squat jump:

Stand with your feet about twice as wide as your shoulders and bend your knees and squat down until your thighs are at least parallel to the floor.

Drive up with the balls of your feet to straighten your legs, and balance on the balls of your feet.

Come back down into a squat position again, keeping your back straight and arms relaxed.

6. 1-Minute Planks

Planks are really good exercises to prepare you for the Ultimate Beastmaster show as they develop upper-body endurance while toning your arms.

To do a forearm plank:

Get down on all fours, with your hands and knees on the floor.

Rest your weight on your forearms by bending your elbows to 90 degrees.

Keep your arms straight and rigid, and form a straight line from head to toe with no sagging or bending.

Keep your head relaxed, and look at the floor.

Hold the position for as long as you can while breathing slowly and steadily.

7. Dead Hangs

To prepare for the Ultimate Beastmaster, your arms must be well-conditioned. Hanging from the bar via a dead hang can help give this muscle a much-needed stretch, improve power, and add to the range of motion that your body can have.

To do a dead hang:

Use an overhead bar or step on a bench to help raise yourself off the ground.

Grip the bar with your palms facing away from you.

Keep your arms shoulder-width apart.

Hang freely from the bar

Twist and make walking moves when you are hanging freely.

Hold for 10 seconds if this is your first time doing a dead hang.

Breathe smoothly throughout the dead hang and feel the stretch in your arms.

Takeaway

The Ultimate Beastmaster is an exciting new competition show that will test the limits of human endurance in a grueling obstacle course. If you are looking for ways to improve your physical endurance, you could give these endurance exercises a try.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you watched 'The Ultimate Beastmaster' show? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far