As athletes, we are always looking for better exercises to challenge our strength and mobility. The same is the case with training your glutes. You should practice exercises and activities that target your glutes to strengthen your butt. The gluteus maximus (the largest of the three gluteal muscles), the gluteus medius, and the gluteus minimus are the three muscles that make up the "glutes."

You can't always modify the shape of your glutes, but with the appropriate exercises, you can make them firmer. The goal is to use various workouts and cardiovascular activities to train all muscles from multiple perspectives. To target and develop your glutes, try the exercises listed below.

It's critical to engage your buttocks to strengthen your glutes. You can squat and deadlift all you want, but you'll never gain muscular mass unless you activate your glutes. To do so, we have compiled a list of workouts.

7 Best Exercises for Athletes to Activate Their Glutes

#1 - Deadlift

Deadlifts are particularly significant in forming total-body strength, appropriate hip function, core strength, spine stabilization, and many other documented full-body advantages (which can reduce the risk of lower back injuries). Deadlifts help lose more body fat than other exercises because they recruit various muscle groups and joints. Here's how to perform a deadlift:

Place your feet hip-width apart. Lean against the bar with your shins.

Hinge at the hips and sink back into your glutes, keeping your spine long and chest elevated toward the ceiling.

With one hand facing up and the other facing down, grasp the bar. This over-under grip is for safety since it prevents the bar from rolling out of your grip.

As you fall back into your hips, squeeze the bar with your hands. Consider pulling your back and down to engage your lats as you sink into your hips. This will aid in the stability of your low back.

As you lift the weight off the floor, press your feet into the floor to straighten your legs and lift your chest.

Hold your shoulders back while keeping your spine straight and tall. Before beginning the lowering phase, pause for a bit.

Relax and repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

#2 - One-legged deadlifts

This deadlift variation is beneficial for your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. Anything you do on one leg increases the tension and engages your stabilizer muscles to balance your body.

Keep in mind that appropriate form is crucial when performing deadlifts. If you have back difficulties, you should skip this workout. Here's how to do this workout:

Take your left leg back behind you (approximately a foot) while holding weights and rest lightly on your toe.

Tip the weights to your hips and carefully lower them to the floor as your flexibility allows.

Maintain a flat back (or with a natural arch). To protect your back, make sure your abs are clenched.

To bring your working leg back up, squeeze the glutes.

Perform 3 sets of 16 reps on each side.

#3 - Hip extensions

While the previous compound exercises are ideal for targeting numerous muscles at once, hip extensions are suitable for focusing specifically on the glutes. Some core and shoulder activity will also be beneficial. Strong hip extensor muscles can assist you in improving your athletic performance in sports that involve a lot of power by stabilizing the pelvis and reducing back strain. Here's how to do this workout:

You'll have to get down on all fours with this one.

Lift your right leg until it is level with your glutes, keeping the right knee bent.

Your leg should be lowered.

Rep on each side for 12 to 16 reps.

Squeeze a weight in the back of your knee or use ankle weights to increase the intensity.

#4 - Bulgarian split squat

A single-leg squat variation is a Bulgarian-split squat. Compared to the conventional barbell squat method, it transfers all weight and strain from your lower back to your legs. Bulgarian split squats are beneficial for developing not just larger glutes but also quadriceps. Here's how to do it:

Begin by feet hip-width apart.

Begin to fall into a lunging position, keeping your shoulders stacked directly over your forward-facing hips. In both hands, hold a dumbbell or a kettlebell.

Maintain a straight back while dropping your left knee to the floor.

Return to a standing position by pressing your right foot into the ground, pulling back on the right knee, and pushing the top of your left foot into the box.

#5 - Sumo squat

A modification of the classic squat, the sumo squat is a functional strength training activity. The sumo squat differs from the front and back squats in terms of stance, muscles used, and load.

The sumo squat differs from other squats in that it requires a broader stance with your feet turned out. While the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves are all worked in the sumo squat, the placement stimulates the inner thighs. Here's how to do it:

Turn your feet out, rotate your hips, and stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

Push your hips back and squat down, keeping your back straight and upper body raised, with your hands clasped together at your chest.

#6 - Step-ups

Step-ups are another excellent glute workout. First, find a high enough platform for your knee to bend at a 90-degree angle. If that's too much, use the second stair of a staircase and support yourself by holding on to the rail. Here's how to do it:

Step up with your right foot to straighten your right leg, pressing through the heel.

Bring your left foot to meet your right foot at the top of the step. Bend your right knee and take a left-footed step back down.

Then, bring the right foot down to meet the left foot.

#7 - Barbell squat

The barbell back squat is a multi-joint, multi-muscle movement. The back squat focuses on and strengthens your lower body, core, and glutes. Here's how to do it:

Place the barbell onto your traps and shoulders in a safe manner. Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly out, core braced, and chest up.

Begin with a simple squat with your hips back, and knees bent, making sure they fall out rather than in. When your thighs are nearly parallel to the ground, stop.

Get back to the starting position; that counts as one rep.

Key Takeaway

You will create bigger, stronger glutes and fill those baggy pants by including these seven greatest glute growth exercises into your leg day training split or by adding a special glute day to your program. Stronger glutes help you create stronger buttocks, but they will also aid you in every facet of your performance, allowing you to lift higher loads and more volume with enhanced power, speed, and force.

