7 Best Exercises for Beating Metabolic Syndrome

When you have metabolic syndrome, a healthy lifestyle is key. Exercise helps prevent and treat the disease, maintaining your physical health and ensuring your mental health is sound.

Most people who suffer from metabolic syndrome-related illnesses have no symptoms or indications. A high waist circumference is one apparent indicator of metabolic syndrome. Diabetes symptoms include increased thirst and urination, tiredness, and blurred vision if your blood sugar is too high.

The likelihood of developing metabolic syndrome depends on the following factors:

Age: As you become older, your chances of developing metabolic syndrome increase.

Obesity: It's condition in which you have too much weight on your body, especially around your abdomen. You're more likely to acquire metabolic syndrome as a result of it.

Diabetes: If you have gestational diabetes or a family history of type 2 diabetes, you may develop metabolic syndrome.

Other illnesses: If you've ever had non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, polycystic ovarian syndrome, or sleep apnea, chances of you developing metabolic syndrome increase.

Exercises to Beat Metabolic Syndrome

To reduce your risk of developing metabolic syndrome, you can exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet that includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and low-fat dairy. A heart-healthy exercise plan includes aerobic activity along with strength training.

1) Brisk Walking

This is a moderate-intensity exercise that delivers better fitness and risk-reduction benefits than walking at a leisurely pace. Brisk walking can also help you improve your mental health, which can help you perform better at work and in your daily life.

Bend your arms at the elbows 90 degrees.

While walking, don't hold anything in your hands.

Instead of pointing outward, keep your arms and elbows close to your body.

Move your arms in a counter-clockwise direction to your feet. When you step forward with your right foot, your right arm moves back and your left arm moves forward.

Consider reaching for your wallet in your rear pocket on the backswing. While a good backswing is desirable, don't overdo it and end up leaning.

2) Bicycling

Biking is a great cardiovascular activity that focuses on your lower body muscles while also helping you with the metabolic syndrome. Riding a bike is an enjoyable, cost-effective way to get around. It's also good for your joints because you aren't bearing a lot of weight on them.

You can exercise by riding a road bike or mountain bike outside or cycling indoors on a recumbent bike or upright bike.

To fulfil your weekly exercise objectives while also enjoying the many benefits of riding a bike, hop on a bike and ride for 30 to 60 minutes three to five days a week.

3) Treadmill Workout

Treadmills can provide a great walking workout, even in bad weather. If you vary your speed, incline, and form when walking on the treadmill, you can keep yourself engaged and push your body in new ways.

Start at a low pace and inclination for at least two minutes for all workouts.

Adjust your posture while walking and concentrate on good walking technique.

After that, you can raise the incline and speed of your workout.

Reduce the treadmill speed to an easy pace for one to three minutes towards the end of your workout.

4) Swimming

Swimming is a low-impact, full-body workout that is suitable for people of all shapes and sizes. Swimming has various advantages, including stress reduction, increased strength, and improved heart health.

Do one lap of the pool (from one end of the pool to the other).

For the second lap, use a kick board and rely solely on your legs to propel you ahead.

For the third lap, use a pill buoy and rely solely on your arms to propel you ahead.

For a superb full-body workout, repeat for 15 to 20 minutes.

5) Push-up

The push-up is a classic bodyweight exercise that shows the notion of bodyweight resistance training rather well.

Push the body to and from the floor while facing the floor, supported up on hands and toes.

Don't dive too quickly or too slowly.

Maintain a stable head and neck.

Try to complete as many as you can in one minute; then take a break and try again.

6) Squats

Squat lifts are a great weightlifting exercise for building lower body and leg power. They can be dangerous if you don't learn proper form, so get some instruction and practice before attempting them.

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Then place your hands on your shoulders.

Bend your knees and squat as low as you can without putting too much pressure.

Keep your gaze straight ahead.

Push back up to starting position.

7) Lunge

The lunge is an excellent functional exercise for strengthening your legs, particularly the muscles surrounding your knees.

Stand with one foot in front of the other and parallel to it, keeping your weight on both feet.

Lower yourself slowly without moving forward.

Keep your back knee behind your toes and your chest up.

Slowly lower yourself down, keeping control of your movement.

Repeat this movement.

Bottom Line

The important thing to remember is that it's not about the length of time you spend exercising, but what you do during that time. Mix up your routine, don't overdo it, and most importantly, have fun.

