7 Best And Most Important Exercises For Bodybuilding

The exercises you choose to perform in the gym can make or break your bodybuilding game. With that in mind, we've put together a list of what we consider to be the best bodybuilding exercises. These are the 7 best moves that will build muscle and strength while also giving you an awesome workout.

Best Exercises For Bodybuilding

1) Squats

When it comes to squats, there are two main types of exercises you can do. The first is to simply stand up and go down as far as possible. This requires no equipment and can be done anywhere at any time. The second type is a weighted squat that requires some sort of resistance device like a dumbbell or barbell.

To perform the unweighted version correctly, follow these steps:

start by standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and making sure your knees don't extend beyond your toes.

Slowly lower yourself until your thighs are parallel with the floor (or slightly higher if you're doing this exercise in an office building).

Slowly rise back up again—all while keeping good posture throughout the movement!

This simple movement works not only your quadriceps but also strengthens the inner thigh muscles like the adductors and abductors on each leg respectively, plus hip flexors including gluteus maximus/medius/minimus plus tensor fasciae latae (TFL) muscle groups within the leg area, which makes it one of the best bodybuilding exercises around!

2) Bench Press

The bench press is a compound exercise that works the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It can be done with your feet on the floor or on a bench that’s higher than your waistline. The bench press is usually performed with a barbell or dumbbells.

The important thing to remember when performing this upper-body exercise is to use proper form—which involves keeping your back flat against the bench at all times and not arching towards it—and spotting yourself if you have difficulty lifting heavy weights so no one gets hurt in case of an accident. You should also avoid locking out at any point during this lift since doing so may cause injury to your shoulders instead of giving them strength

3) Deadlifts

To do the deadlift, you'll want to stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold a barbell at arm's length in front of you. Bend down, hinge at the hips until your back is parallel to the floor. Then push up through your heels as if you were doing a squat, but be sure not to lock out your knees or arch your back. This exercise can be done with barbells as well—with dumbbells, simply swing each one up in an alternating fashion from the floor until they reach shoulder height and then lower them down again before repeating with the opposite arm first (this variation is called a clean).

4) Pull-Ups

With pull-ups, you're targeting your back with a compound movement that requires you to use both your arms and back. You can do this by standing on a bench or box and using a rope attachment on the machine. With chin-ups and pull-ups, use an overhand grip (palms facing away from you) instead.

At first, it might feel like your arms are going to fall off—but don't worry! This is just part of the process: if we didn't challenge ourselves at one point or another, we'd never grow stronger muscles. If you find that this exercise is too difficult for now, try working on exercises like pushups instead until you're ready for these ones.

5) Overhead Press

The overhead press is a compound exercise that works your shoulders, triceps, and upper back. You can do this exercise standing or sitting, with a straight or bent arm.

Using dumbbells: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and keep your back straight throughout the movement. Keeping your elbows close to your body, lower the weights until they're level with the top of your chest while keeping them parallel to it throughout the movement (and not letting them flare out). Then push back up so that your elbows are slightly higher than 90 degrees from their starting position when you started.

Barbell: Hold onto an Olympic barbell with palms facing forward and feet shoulder-width apart for stability (or use an incline bench if necessary). Lower down until both arms are at about a 90-degree angle from shoulder to elbow; then lift back up again by fully extending them overhead so that they're completely straightened out at lockout position before returning under control back down into starting position again—keeping in mind not only what you're feeling but also maintaining good posture throughout all movements involved here such as keeping proper alignment between hips/shoulders/knees/ankles during the performance too!

6) Barbell Rows

The barbell row is a great exercise that works the muscles in your upper back, including your lats and traps. You'll want to use a weight that's challenging for you so that you're forced to put in serious effort during each rep. A lot of people train their backs incorrectly by bending over and allowing their legs to do most of the work. Here are some tips to properly perform this lift:

Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, knees bent (about 30°) and toes pointed straight ahead or slightly outward (15°).

Grab the barbell with an overhand grip that's just outside hip width; if you can't comfortably get into this position without rounding forward, widen your stance slightly until it feels right

Bend forward at the hips until you feel tension on your hamstrings; don't round forward at all!

7) Dips

The dip is a compound exercise that targets the triceps, shoulders, and chest muscles. It places high demands on the shoulder joint and should be performed with strict form to avoid injury.

The best way to do dips is by using parallel bars. You can also perform them using a bench. To start this exercise, step up onto the bar with your arms straightened out in front of you at shoulder level with palms facing outward and feet hip-width apart on either side of the bench. Bend your knees slightly so that they are angled behind you as much as needed for balance purposes; then bend forward at the waist until your upper arms come parallel to the floor. Make sure that when performing this movement, your elbows don't flare outwards from their sides but remain next to each other throughout!

Takeaway

Bodybuilding is an important part of any fitness routine. If you want to get ripped, you need to work out your muscles and perform the best bodybuilding exercises. These 7 great tips will help you get started on your new workout routine!

