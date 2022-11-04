7 Best Exercises to Lose Weight in 2022

Losing weight is one of the most difficult tasks. Many people struggle to exercise and maintain a rigid diet, and they spend a lot of time in the gym, trying to perfect their routines.

However, if you want to lose weight quickly and efficiently, it's important that you not only exercise in the gym or at home but also follow some basic rules to help you achieve your goal faster.

In this article, we will talk about a few exercises to lose weight that can help you reach your goals.

Best Weight-Losing Exercises

Here's a look at seven such exercises:

#1 Squat

Squats are one of the best exercises for weight loss and improving health and fitness in general.

Squats work out many muscle groups at once. It works all the major muscles, including the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves. It also helps strengthen the core muscles. That can help prevent back pain when you're working out or doing everyday activities, like lifting heavy objects or carrying grocery bags.

You need very little equipment to do squats. Just remember that if you're planning on being active outside later in the day, it's probably better not to do any kind of exercise before going outside, as you'd already be tired from doing squats.

Here's how you can do a squat:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower down till your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push back up, and repeat.

#2 Lunge

Lunges are one of the best exercises to lose weight and get in shape, as they work out the legs, glutes, and core. Lunges can be done with dumbbells or a barbell, at home or at the gym.

It is important that you don't perform too many lunges, as that will increase the pressure on the knees. So try to do three sets of 15 reps.

To do a lunge:

Place one foot ahead of the other, and lower yourself down tillyour front knee is almost touching the floor.

Hinge back up, and perform 10-12 reps.

After completing the same, switch legs, and bring the other one forward.

Repeat the same steps for the same number of reps. Do four sets of the exercises every leg day.

#3 Running

Running is a great way to burn calories and lose weight, but it's also one of the best exercises you can do to keep your body healthy.

Running helps develop strength in the hips and legs, which can help prevent injuries during other workouts, like weight lifting or yoga. This exercise also reduces stress, relieves depression and anxiety symptoms, improves sleep quality, and boosts mood — all while burning tons of calories.

Running is an excellent way to get fit, as it’s easy on the joints compared to weightlifting; many people are able to run till they're 70. If your goal is to lose weight faster than other exercises might allow for, running may be what you need.

#4 Swimming

Swimming is an excellent exercise for weight loss. It can be done in a pool or open water, which means you can do it year-round.

Swimming is low-impact and easy on the joints, so it’s a good option if you have an injury or arthritis. Swimming also provides a great cardio workout that can help you burn calories quickly.

#5 Stair Climbing

This is an effective exercise, as it works many different muscles — including those in the thighs, calves, and glutes — and can burn over 400 calories per hour if done at an intense pace.

You can make this exercise more challenging by increasing your speed or adding hand weights for added resistance as you go up and down each flight of stairs.

To do a stair climb:

Start by facing the stairs and placing your hands on the railing.

Take a step up with one foot, and lift the other foot up behind you; place it on a step above you.

Keep alternating steps to move up.

When you get to the top of the flight of stairs, reverse direction and go back down again.

#6 High Intensity Interval Training (HITT)

High-intensity interval training (HITT) is a form of exercise that alternates between short bursts of high intensity and low intensity exercise.

The most popualr example is the Tabata workout, named after Japanese researcher Izumi Tabata. It consists of 20 seconds of sustained exertion followed by ten seconds at rest repeated for eight cycles.

Benefits of high intensity interval training (HITT):

Great for people who have limited time to work out, as they can be completed in as little as 30 minutes.

Because you alternate between high intensity and low intensity exercises throughout the workout, the heart rate stays elevated during the entire session instead of during certain parts like with steady cardio or weight lifting. That helps burn more calories throughout the day rather than just while exercising.

#7 Deadlift

If you're looking for the best overall exercise for weight loss, deadlifts are a great choice. They're one of the most effective exercises, as they help you build muscle and burn calories while you're resting.

They can also improve your posture and balance, which can lead to fewer injuries as you age. Deadlifts are easy to do at home or at a gym, so there's no excuse not to start today.

To do a deadlift:

Set up a loaded barbell, and stand behind it with your feet at shoulder-distance. Arch your back, and hinge forward with your hips.

Grasp the bar with an overhand grip.

Drill your feet into the ground, and pull the weight up to your waist. Lock out at the knees, and extend your back but not too far.

Lower the weight down, and repeat.

Takeaway

To surmise, for losing weight, you must eat healthy, and do exercise. Work hard; eat well; sleep well, and stay consistent. You don't need any fancy gym equipment or diet when you already have everything you could possibly need: your body.

