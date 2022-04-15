7 best exercises for men to get bigger forearms

Apart from helping you complete everyday tasks, your forearm muscles play a very significant part in your overall appearance.

Stronger and bigger forearms mean you can engage more muscles when working out, squeeze and hold your weights harder and develop more energy in every move. Failing to include forearm exercises in your workout routine can lead to weak and unstable grip strength. You might also face difficulties in doing everyday tasks like carrying your luggage or groceries and taking part in sports.

So if you want to prevent these issues and look all-around fit, you should definitely consider adding a few exercises that you can do regularly to get bigger forearms.

Here's a list of some of the best forearm exercises for you to practice:

#1 Reverse curls

How to do reverse curls?

Take a barbell or a bar loaded with weights that you prefer.

Make a thumbless overhand grip and keep them in a tucked position next to your fingers. This will prevent the weight of the bar bearing down on your thumbs and will instead focus more on the muscles you want to target.

Now press your four other fingers into your palm as comfortably and hard as possible.

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Slowly curl the bar up with your elbow bent to your chest, while making sure your elbows are properly tucked in on your sides.

Maintain balance ,and lower the bar to the starting position.

#2 Behind-the-back cable curls

How to do behind-the-back cable curls?

Stand straight and walk 3 to 4 steps away from the cable machine. Hold the handle of the pulley with a firm grip of your left hand.

Place your right foot in front of your left, and curl your left arm slowly to bring your hand up to your left shoulder.

Hold this position for a few seconds, and then lower your arm to the starting position.

Repeat the same on the opposite side.

#3 Pull-ups

How to do pull-ups?

On a bar, place your hands with your palms facing outward from you.

Grip the bar tightly, activate your forearms, and squeeze your shoulder blades.

Make sure your core is tight throughout this exercise.

Now with a firm and tight grip, slowly lift yourself up towards the bar, and then lower yourself in a controlled manner.

Repeat at least 10 to 15 times.

#4 Farmer’s walk

How to do a farmer’s walk?

Take a dumbbell or a kettlebell of your desired weight.

Hold one dumbbell in each hand, and make sure your arms are down by your sides.

Now walk for a distance of at least 10 to 15 steps, taking laps in between.

Keep your posture straight and core tight throughout the exercise.

Continue walking till you start to lose your grip.

#5 Dumbbell wrist curls

How to do dumbbell wrist curls?

Take a weight bench on which you can rest your forearm comfortably.

Kneel on that weight bench with your wrist over on its side.

Now use one arm at a time, and hold the dumbbell tightly with your palm facing upwards, while keeping the rest of your forearm on the bench.

By using just your wrist, slowly curl up the weight.

Lower the weight till your wrist is extended back.

If you want to make this exercise more challenging, you can let the dumbbell roll down to your fingertips. Doing this will enhance your grip strength.

#6 EZ-bar preacher curl

How to do EZ-bar preacher curl?

Sit straight on an appropriate height preacher bench, and let your armpits touch the bench.

Place an EZ-curl bar at your shoulder-width level with your arms extended and elbows slightly bent.

Keep the back of your arms to the bench, and slowly curl the bar.

Hold this position, and take at least two seconds to lower the bar back on the floor.

#7 Hammer cheat curl

How to do hammer cheat curl?

Take a dumbbell in each hand as if doing the top position of a bar curl.

Use your momentum from the hip to get the dumbbells up in a controlled manner.

Now slowly lower the dumbbells back on the floor and repeat.

Summary:

If you have a well-planned workout routine that incorporates vairous push and pull moves, your forearms are indirectly getting targeted.

However, if you want to specifically work on your forearms, practicing the above-mentioned exercises will ensure the desired results, and you’ll look even more masculine and jacked. The exercises listed above will isolate your forearm muscle group and help you build stamina, mass and strength.

