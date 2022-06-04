7 Best Exercises with Resistance Bands to Get a Stronger Upper Body

Resistance band exercises are a great way to improve your upper body strength, especially if you don't have access to weights or a gym.

If you're just starting out with fitness, a resistance band can be a great way to build up your strength and range of motion, targeting the smaller muscles that need more attention.

A resistance band can also be a fabulous addition to your workout routine if you want to work on stabilising smaller muscle groups rather than focusing on larger ones.

Best Resistance Band Exercises for Upper Body

1) Bent over row

The bent-over row mainly targets the latissimus dorsi and rhomboids. These muscles can be found under your armpit, on the sides of your back and in the centre.

To do a resistance band row, stand with your feet hip-width apart and grab an end of the band in each hand.

Bend your knees slightly, hinge forward at the hips, and keep your back flat and arms straight as if you're going to tie your shoes.

Bend your elbows to pull the band toward your chest, keeping them close to your body.

Slowly straighten your arms to lower the band back to the starting position. That's one rep.

2) Overhead Press

As it works your shoulders, chest, triceps and traps in one motion, the overhead press is a vital compound push exercise to include in your upper body regimen.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a resistance band at your shoulders with palms facing out.

Extend your arms straight above your head, making sure to keep your back straight and avoid arching. Slowly bring the band down to rest on your collarbone.

3) Overhead Tricep Extension

Many people focus primarily on the biceps, therefore strengthening your triceps, as with this isolation technique, is key to prevent muscular imbalance in your arms (the muscle in front of the upper arm). Triceps strength also contributes to the power of compound push motions like push-ups and chest presses.

Hold one end of the band in each hand behind your head, and the band should flow behind your body.

Your elbows should be near to your ears, your palms should face each other, and your knuckles should be touching on both hands.

Straighten your elbows and raise your arms squarely overhead without moving your upper arms. Maintain a tight core by keeping your shoulders down.

Slowly lower the band behind your head after a little pause.

4) Holding Chest Press

The standing chest press targets your stabilising muscles, such as the erector spinae and transverse abdominis, as well as your pectorals.

To do this exercise, hold one end of a resistance band in each hand.

Loop the band across your back, and take a step forward with your left foot so that you are in a staggered stance. (If this position is difficult for you, widen your stance.)

With your hands held at your ribcage, push both hands forward as far as they will go till they meet above your chest.

As the band stretches against your back, resist the impulse to lean forward.

5) Seated Row

The sitting row works your rhomboids, erector spinae, trapezius and latissimus dorsi, among other back muscles. Your biceps and teres major, often known as the small lat, will also be activated.

Lie on your back with your legs straight and your feet on a resistance band.

Grab the ends of the band with palms facing each other, and keep your arms close to your sides as you pull it toward your lower abs.

As you bring your arms to a 90-degree angle, squeeze your shoulder blades together, then slowly return to the start position.

6) Reverse Fly

Your shoulders, upper back, and upper arms will all benefit from this workout. It helps in the improvement of posture and is especially good for those who frequently sit or do forward-bending activities.

Stand in the middle of the resistance band and cross it in front of your lower legs, holding one end in each hand.

Hinge at your hips, keeping your spine long and neutral, and bend forward slightly.

Bend your knees slightly as well.

Maintaining this posture, pull the band upward and out to the sides until your hands are at chest height or higher. Before returning to the starting position, hold this position for a few seconds.

7) Front Raise

This exercise helps to strengthen your front (anterior) shoulders. Draw your shoulder blades down, extend your spine, and activate your abdominals to improve your posture.

Stand in the middle of the band and hold each end in the opposing hand, crossing the band in front of your lower legs.

Place your palms on the insides of your thighs.

Raise your arms straight up in front of you till they reach shoulder height, then stop. As you elevate them, try to avoid swinging or rocking backwards.

After a brief pause, steadily return to your starting position.

Bottom Line

Resistance bands are a great, easily available tool to add variety to your workouts. They're more affordable than weights and take up less space, making it easier to integrate resistance band workouts into your day. With these exercises, you'll be hitting your upper body hard in no time.

