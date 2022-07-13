7 Best Exercises for Seniors to Improve Their Posture

Fitness knows no age. Our bodies, though, are unable to fend off the effects of ageing, leading to muscle weakening and decreased bone strength, which affects balance, coordination and gait.

A healthy lifestyle requires both exercise and good nutrition throughout one's life, but as we get older, our needs change. Seniors should exercise frequently, and many of them are choosing an active lifestyle over a sedentary one.

Improved posture aids in the development of our body's balance, flexibility and strength. Additionally, good posture lessens the strain on our muscles and ligaments, which can lower the chances of injury.

Enhancing your posture also makes it simpler to improve your balance by increasing awareness of your muscles. You might even discover certain imbalances or tight spots in your body that you weren't previously aware of as you work on your posture and become more conscious of your body.

This article includes exercises for seniors to help maintain their fitness and enhance stability.

Exercises for Seniors to Enhance Posture and Stability

Falls are one of the main causes of injury and mortality in senior persons in America. You do not have to become a victim of slips and falls, though. You may strengthen and balance yourself through exercise, allowing you to walk taller and with more confidence.

Here're seven such exercises to help enhance your posture and stability;

1) Single Limb Stand

It’s preferable to begin with basic balance exercises for seniors.

Here's how you can perform a single limb stand:

Hold on to the back of a stable, sturdy chair (not one with wheels).

Balance on your left foot while raising your right.

For as long as you can, maintain that posture before alternating feet.

The objective is to maintain the one-footed position for up to a minute without clinging on the chair.

2) Clock Reach

For this activity, a chair is required. Think of yourself as being at the centre of the clock. Directly in front of you is number 12, and directly behind you is number 6.

Here’s how to do a clock reach:

With your left hand, cling to the chair.

Your right arm should be extended and face the number 12 as you lift your right leg.

Point your arm next in the direction of the number three before you go back towards the number six.

Return your arm to number three before moving on to number 12.

Always maintain a forward-facing gaze.

Do this exercise twice for each side.

3) Back Leg Raises

Back leg raises are one of the best exercises for seniors. They help in maintaining posture and stability.

Here’s how to do a back raise:

Get in front of a chair.

Without bending your knees or pointing your toes, slowly raise your right leg straight back.

For one second, hold that posture before slowly lowering your leg back down.

Repeat for 10 to 15 times for each leg.

4) Single Limb Stance with Arm

Your physical coordination can be improved by this balancing exercise. It's one of the best exercises for seniors to enhance posture.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand next to a chair with your feet together and your arms by your sides.

Raise your left hand over your head.

Gradually lift your left foot off the ground.

Maintain that posture for ten seconds.

Repeat the above steps on the right side.

5) Calf Stretches

Calf stretches are one of the best exercises for seniors to improve their posture and stability. These can be performed while standing or sitting.

Here’s how to do a standing calf stretch:

Find a wall that has nothing on it, so that you can stretch your calves while standing.

Place your hands at eye level while standing facing the wall.

Your left leg should be behind your right.

Bend your right knee while keeping your left heel on the ground.

Maintain the stretch for 15 to 30 seconds.

Repeat each leg two to four more times.

You'll need a towel if you want to stretch your calves while sitting. Here’s how to do sitting calf stretches:

Straighten your legs while you sit on the ground.

The soles of your right foot should be wrapped in the towel, and you should hold both ends.

Maintain a straight knee; pull the towel towards you, and hold it there for 15 to 30 seconds.

Repeat 2-4 times on each side.

6) Shoulder Rolls

This is one of the best exercises for seniors that can be done either standing or sitting.

Here’s how to do it:

Rotate your shoulders slowly up to the ceiling before moving down.

Repeat the process from down to up.

7) Marching in Place

Marching is one of the best exercises for seniors. Practice it at the counter if you need a place to grab on to.

Here’s how to do it:

Lift your right knee as far as it goes while standing upright.

The left leg should be raised and lowered.

Lift, and lower your legs 20-25 times.

