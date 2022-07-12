7 Best Exercises for Vertigo Relief

Vertigo is a medical condition that causes you to feel as if you are spinning while you are standing still. You may feel as though your surroundings are moving when they are not.

Peripheral vertigo is caused by an inner ear or vestibular nerve issue. It accounts for approximately 93% of all vertigo instances. Another vertigo - central vertigo - is a disorder in the brain. There are certain exercises you can do to help relieve this condition. Exercises can help if you are suffering from benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV).

If you have central or peripheral vertigo that is not due to BPPV, the aforementioned exercises will not help.

Best Exercises for Vertigo Relief

Perform the following seven exercises to get relief from vertigo:

1) Brandt-Daroff Exercise

Here's how you can perform this exercise to get relief from vertigo:

Sit down at the end of your bed, and relax.

Lie down on your left side, and turn your head 45 degrees to the right (nose pointing up).

Hold the pose for 30 seconds till the dizziness fades.

Sit up, and wait for 30 seconds before repeating the exercise with your right side.

Perform this exercise five times, twice a day.

2) Epley Manoeuvre

This exercise requires supervision from a healthcare provider or physical therapist.

Here's how you can do it to get rid of vertigo:

Sit at the foot of your bed, with your head turned 45 degrees to the right.

Maintain the head's posture while supine. Request your physical therapist to provide head and neck support.

Your neck will be extended 30 degrees. Hold the position for 30 seconds.

Orient yourself to the right. While turning, the physical therapist should support your head. Maintain this position for 20 to 30 seconds.

Continue on the left.

Hold your head at a 45-degree angle; flex your knees. Drop your legs off the bed, and push yourself up with your hands to achieve a sitting position. Your physical therapist will provide you head support.

Turn your head slowly to look straight ahead.

3) Foster Manoeuvre

The Foster technique, also known as a half somersault, is one of the simplest exercises, as it does not involve lying down or assistance from another person.

Follow these instructions if you have BPPV in your left ear. If you have right-ear BPPV, perform the following steps on the right:

Place your hands on the floor while knelt. Lean your head back and up. Wait till any dizziness passes.

Put your forehead on the ground, and tuck your chin towards your legs.

To face your left elbow, turn your head 45 degrees to the left. Maintain this position for 30 seconds.

Maintaining a 45-degree angle, elevate your head till it's parallel to your back and shoulders. Maintain this stance for 30 seconds.

Raise your head till it's fully upright.

4) Semont Manoeuvre

The Semont movement, also known as the liberatory manoeuvre, is another BPPV exercise. It requires significantly less time than the Brandt-Daroff exercises, but it should be performed under the direction of a medical professional.

Your physiotherapist will likely lead you through the following actions if you have left-ear BPPV:

Turn your head 45 degrees to the right, and sit erect on the edge of a bed.

Drop quickly to the left till your head touches the bed. Hold for a minute.

Quickly shift your body to the right in one motion. Do not adjust your head angle (you should now be facing the floor).

Hold for a minute, and return slowly to the starting position.

If you have BPPV in your right ear, turn your head to the left, and drop first onto your right side.

5) Gaze Stabilisation Exercise

This is an easy exercise that can help relieve your vertigo. You can perform this on your own.

Here's how you can do it:

Sit on a mattress or mat.

Extend one arm while extending the index finger. Consider the index finger for 15 seconds.

Slowly turn your head to the right and left while maintaining your gaze on the tip of your index finger.

Continue for ten seconds

Move your head up and down while maintaining your sight on your index finger. Continue for ten seconds

You should move your head diagonally up and down while maintaining your sight on the index finger. Continue for ten seconds

Repeat on the other side.

6) Single Leg Balance

You can perform this exercise on your own to relieve vertigo. Here's how you can do it:

Straighten your back, and place your feet hip-width apart. You can lean on a chair or a wall for support.

Raise your left foot off the ground; flex your knee, and shift your weight to your right leg.

Maintain this position for ten seconds, and repeat using your right foot.

While performing the leg balance, you may move your head from side to side and up and down, if you're comfortable.

7) Romberg Stance

The Romberg Stance is another exercise you can perform independently to get rid of vertigo.

Here's how you can do it:

Place your feet close together. You may grasp a wall or a chair for support.

Close your eyes. Keep your head level.

Hold for 15 seconds.

Open your eyes, and swivel your head to the left and right. Continue for 10 to 15 seconds.

Move your head from side to side. Continue for 15 seconds.

Repeat the same while closing your eyes.

