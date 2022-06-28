7 Best Exercises for Weight Loss over Age of 50

Weight loss is a treacherous road, more so as we get older. Often, our metabolism starts to slow down around the age of 50.

It isn’t just weight loss, though; other physiological processes also begin to slow down during this time, including the loss of muscle (sarcopenia), irregularities in blood sugar, cognitive decline, loss of bone mineral density (osteoporosis), etc. Regular exercise can reduce these effects, though.

The slowing down of our metabolism also means our ability to lose weight takes a hit. It becomes easier for fat to start depositing itself in areas of your body. That can be difficult to get rid of, but not impossible.

Best exercises for weight loss over 50

Here are seven of the best exercises you can do to facilitate weight loss in your 50s:

1) Walking

The most basic exercise that pretty much anybody can do is walking. Sure, you walk every day, but what about walking as an exercise?

Turns out, you can end up burning a lot of calories just by walking at a faster pace. Just 45 to 60 minutes of speed walking four to five days a week can help you notice reduction in your body fat.

2) Cycling

Not just for the legs, cycling is a great recreational sport for people of all ages. It helps burn calories and shed overall body fat, promoting great weight loss results.

Of course, one big plus side to it is how well it strengthens and sculpts your legs. Replacing your car with a bicycle to travel short distances is a good way to start getting into the groove of it. Otherwise, a stationary bike works just as well too.

3) Water sports

Swimming, aqua Zumba, you name it. Our body expends more energy moving against the resistance of water, thereby burning more calories and aiding with weight loss.

Water sports are a safe option for older adults, as they are less strenuous and can also help with breathing, owing to the breathing patterns we adopt in water.

4) Dance fitness

Dance fitness is a fun way to burn some calories. No matter what form of dance fitness you choose, the energy levels are bound to be high enough to keep you motivated to keep moving. Ask anybody who goes to Zumba!

As long as you’re geared up well, and enter the class with an open mind, you have nothing to be afraid of. Let loose, and have some fun.

5) Strength training

Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto

Yes, strength training is important too. Especially in our older age, when our bones and muscles start to get worn out.

One often overlooked fact regarding strength training is that it contributes to weight loss. In fact, when paired with cardio, it can add up to the number of calories you burn in a day and even when your body is at rest. That can be attributed to increased muscle mass.

6) Pilates

Pilates may be slow-paced, but it’s a great exercise for weight loss and building muscle. Moreover, it helps release stress and improve mobility too. It’s fairly easy to get used to, so you shouldn’t worry about not being able to get the hang of it. Just ease into it, and make it a part of your routine.

7) Yoga

You’re probably thinking it’s a little too slow-paced for your liking, but there are some styles of yoga that can promote weight loss. Try out a nice Vinyasa or Bikram (hot yoga) class. These are designed to get you sweaty and torch some calories while also giving your body a good stretch and sense of well-being.

While exercising in your 50s can seem tricky and intimidating, it never is too late to start. Sure, it’s probably going to be a challenge, but the weight loss will be so worth it. Be sure to watch your diet and lifestyle habits while you’re at it, and things should go well.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you exercise in your 50s? Absolutely. Not my thing. 0 votes so far