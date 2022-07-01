7 Best Exercises Women Can Do for A Good Posture

Exercises that promote good posture must be a part of your training programme for a number of reasons.

Having a good posture can help you stay healthy, feel more confident and move more freely. While working on excellent posture is essential for joint health, the best supplements for joints can be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle.

What is posture, exactly? If you were told as a child to sit up straight, you might now find that you compromise your posture by adopting unnatural seating positions at work or even when you're out and about, as when you stroll while looking down on your phone.

Lower back pain, shoulder pain and neck pain can all likely be attributed to poor posture. However, the correct posture-improving activities can assist in treating these problems.

Your posture can be impacted by working on a laptop while standing or sitting all day, soft beds, improper (unergonomic) chairs, disregarding your form while working out and a host of other factors.

As you can see, having a good posture follows the spine's natural curvature and promotes stability and balance either side of the body. Appropriate workouts can lessen muscle aches while also enhancing flexibility and balance.

On that note, here's a list of seven exercises every woman can do to improve their posture:

1) Forward fold

This standing position extends to your legs and hips while opening your back. While helping improve your posture, it can also ease back, hamstring and spine strain.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your large toes together and your heels slightly apart

Fold your hips forward.

Put your hands on the ground.

Relax hips when knees are slightly bent.

Put your chin in your chest, and let your head drop to the ground.

Spend up to 30 seconds in this fold.

2) High plank pose

Your entire body may feel better after performing a high plank. Your back, shoulders, abs and hamstrings will all benefit greatly from it. It promotes equilibrium and helps maintain good posture.

Here’s how to do it:

Align your shoulders while you perform a push-up.

Look at the ground as you relax your throat.

Don't let your abs droop toward the floor, and keep your back fully erect.

Try to maintain for 1 minute.

3) Side plank

Side planks are a great exercise for your glutes and obliques. Additionally, they might assist you in preserving the straightness of your spine and legs, helpinh maintain a good posture.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay on your side, and lean on your right forearm to support yourself.

Raise your hips while stacking your ankles.

Put your left hand on your hip.

Put your sides, abs and glutes to work.

Hold for 30 seconds before transferring to the opposite side.

4) Chest opener

This exercise helps open and stretch your chest, living up to its name. If you spend your day at a desk, it's a great workout to help keep a good posture.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your feet hip-width apart and stand.

Place your arms behind you.

Fingers should be entwined as you press your palms together.

Keep your spine straight and your eyes forward.

Thrust your chest up.

Hold this position for five breaths while taking deep breaths.

Let go and unwind for a while.

Repeat for a minimum of ten times.

5) Cobra pose

While strengthening your upper body, this pose aids in opening up your chest. It will also tone your shoulders and butt along with helping maintain a good posture.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay on your stomach, and stretch out your legs

Set your toes firmly down.

Bring your legs closer together.

Your hands should be on the ground.

Press down while spreading your fingers apart.

Raise your head, shoulders and chest off the floor.

firmly plant your pubic crest on the ground.

As you raise your chest, lean back.

Take a few long breaths as you maintain the posture for 10 seconds.

6) Back claps

This exercise can assist in relaxing the spine and shoulder muscles and increase flexibility if your poor posture has resulted in sagging shoulders, stiffness and a bent back. It will help you in keeping a good posture.

For the exercise, adhere to these steps:

Place your feet hip-width apart while standing straight.

Raise your hands, and position them behind your head in a prayer position.

After a few moments, release the stance.

Once more, clasp your hands behind your hips in a prayer position.

7) Cat-cow pose

The Cat-cow pose is one of the best exercises to help maintain a good posture. Your spine becomes more relaxed, and your shoulders, neck and torso become less tense.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin on your hands and knees, and evenly distribute your weight among your four limbs.

Inhaling, lowering your abs to the floor and lengthening your spine as you look up.

Exhale while tucking your chin into your chest and arching your back upward.

For at least a minute, keep performing these movements.

