7 Best Exercises for Women to Get Lean and Muscular Arms

The arms can often be a problem spot for most women, as they seem difficult to develop. Whether you’re looking to lose fat from the area, grow your muscles or simply add some definition, you’re going to have to put in some work.

The good news is that it’s really not that difficult to build lean and muscular arms. Turns out, exercises for men’s arms aren’t so different than exercises for women, and why would they be?

Both have the same muscles. However, most women prefer not to have arms that are too big or 'bulky'. However, muscular arms don’t always have to be big. It’s totally possible to have defined arm muscles with a lean frame.

Best Arm Exercises For Women

Most of these exercises work multiple muscles surrounding the arms, like the chest, shoulders, upper back and even your core, owing to the need to engage those muscles for stability.

On that note, here's a look at seven best arm exercises for women:

1) Push-ups

Here's how they're done:

• Get onto the floor into a high plank position. Ensure your shoulders are directly above your palms. Brace your core to keep your hips in place.

• Lower yourself down to the ground by bending at your elbows. Get your chest close to the floor.

• Push yourself back up to a high plank by straightening your arms to push away from the ground.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

2) Tricep dips

They're done as follows:

• Sit on the edge of a bench or a chair,and grip your hands around the edge of the seat.

• Take a step forward, and get your hips off the seat.

• Lower your body towards the ground by bending at your elbows till they're bent at 90 degrees.

• Raise yourself back up by straightening out your arms.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

3) Shoulder Presses

Here's how they're done:

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand by your sides. Bring them up to shoulder level with your elbows pointing forward.

• Raise the dumbbells up over your head, and straighten out your arms.

• Bring them back down to shoulder level.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

4) Upright Rows

They're done as follows:

• Grab a barbell in both hands, with your wrists turned inwards.

• Raise the barbell up to your chin by pulling it up with your elbows. Point your elbows to the ceiling.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

5) Lateral Raises

Here's how they're done:

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand by your sides. Maintain a slight bend in your elbow.

• Raise the dumbbells up to your sides up to your shoulder level.

• Bring them back down to your sides.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

6) Hammer Curls

They're done as follows:

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand by your sides, with your wrists turned inwards toward you.

• Raise the dumbbells up to your shoulders by bending at your elbows.

• Bring them back down by straightening your arms out fully.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

7) Tricep Kickbacks

Here's how they're done:

• Hold a dumbbell in either hand. Hinge forward at your hips, and lean your body forward.

• Bring your elbows up in line with your waist, allowing the dumbbells to suspend directly below you.

• Push the dumbbells backward by straightening your elbows, and squeeze your triceps.

• Bring the dumbbells back below your elbows.

• Repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

There we go - the best exercises you can do if you’re a woman looking to get strong, toned arms. Remember that consistency is key, and regular practice can get you to your goals.

However, along with exercise, don’t forget to eat well, hydrate and get plenty of rest. Keep at it, and you’ll soon get the arms you want.

