7 Best Exercises for Women to Increase Total Body Strength

Total body strength exercises are a great way to train a lot of important muscles in your body at the same time. Research has demonstrated that strength training provides numerous health and fitness benefits.

When performing strength training, you move your body against resistance, such as:

Your body weight

Free weights, like dumbbells or barbells

Resistance bands, also known as resistance tubing or workout bands

Cable machines, single-exercise machines, and multi-gym systems.

The most efficient exercises are ones that aim at improving total body strength.

Best Exercises to Increase Total Body Strength

Check out seven exercises that target most muscles in your body and increase total body strength.

1) Push-ups

Standard push-ups engage the chest (pectoral) muscles, as well as the shoulders, triceps and abdominal muscles.

Here's how you can do this exercise to increase your total body strength:

Begin in the plank posture with the palms directly beneath the shoulders.

Keeping your back flat and your core braced, bend your elbows till your chest is nearly touching the floor.

Push your body immediately back to the starting posture.

Beginning with one to two sets, increase to three sets as strength increases.

2) Lunges

The quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves are all engaged during a basic lunge.

Here's how you do this exercise to increase your total body strength:

Begin by assuming a tall, shoulder-width stance.

Step forward with your right foot, and squat till your right leg forms a 90-degree angle, and your left knee is parallel to the ground.

Ensure that your front knee does not extend past your toes.

Lengthen your spine to maintain a vertical torso.

Maintain this position for at least five seconds.

Bring your right foot back to meet your left, and repeat with your left foot.

Perform 10 to 12 repetitions, followed by a brief pause and another set.

3) Squat to Overhead Raise

If you're new to strength training, begin with lifting your arms above with no weight. Once you're able to perform this exercise with proper form, you can add small dumbbells, and gradually raise the weight as your strength increases.

This exercise works not only your glutes and leg muscles but also your abdominal, back and shoulder muscles, as well as your triceps. Here's how you do this exercise to increase your total body strength:

Your feet should be slightly wider than your hips, and your arms should be at your sides.

Lower your hips into a squat stance gradually.

Press up to return to a standing position, and extend your arms overhead.

Retain the initial position.

Perform one to three sets of 8–12 reps.

4) Goblet Squat

A correct squat requires adequate ankle, knee and hip range of motion as well as solid lower-body strength. Here's how you do this exercise to increase your total body strength:

Begin with feet shoulder-width apart and toes slightly pointed.

Maintain a lofty stance with a braced stomach throughout.

Start motion by sitting back and extending knees.

Go as low as possible while maintaining a pain-free, neutral spine position.

Finish tall while squeezing your glutes.

Start with two to three sets of eight repetitions.

5) Planks

Planks are a fabulous workout for strengthening and stabilising the core. Additionally, this exercise can strengthen your back, chest and shoulders. Here's how you do this exercise to increase your total body strength:

Rest solely on your forearms and toes, maintaining a straight body position with your buttocks clenched and abdominal muscles engaged.

Try to maintain this pose for 30 seconds. If it's too difficult, begin with 20 seconds.

As your strength and fitness improve, attempt to hold the plank position for at least one minute.

6) Wall Press Dead Bug

The wall press dead bug is a terrific approach to developing anterior abdominal strength and is suitable for all skill levels. Here's how you do this exercise to increase your total body strength:

Begin with hands on the wall and a flat back to the floor

Keep hands against the wall, and raise your legs to a 90-degree angle with knees bent.

Reach one leg out slowly, pause, and exhale through the lips.

Exhaling, press the low back against the floor as you inhale

Abs should be felt functioning.

Begin with three sets of five reps per leg.

7) Sled Push

Traditional lower-body workouts, such as squats and lunges, exert significantly more strain on the knees than the controlled, concentric-only leg action of sled push.

In addition to getting your heart rate up and burning fat, sled push is excellent for developing substantial lower-body strength.

Here's how you do this exercise to increase your total body strength:

Maintain a straight line from head to back foot

Maintain a 45-degree body angle

March forward one step while maintaining a motionless head and upper body.

Start with three to five repetitions of 15-25 yard marches separated by 30-60 secs of rest.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned seven total body strength exercises to amp up your workout routine and build crucial functional strength.

