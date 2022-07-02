7 Best Exercises Women with PCOS Can Do to Lose Weight

PCOS is a hormonal imbalance disorder affecting women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS may experience irregular or prolonged menstrual cycles or have elevated amounts of androgen or male hormones. Their ovaries produce a lot of tiny fluid-filled sacs (follicles) but do not consistently release eggs.

An estimated 8 to 13 percent of women of reproductive age are thought to suffer from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a medical disorder.androgen

PCOS may result in:

Elevated blood cholesterol

Sleep apnea

Elevated blood pressure.

These symptoms are not seen in every woman with PCOS, but there are lifestyle adjustments that can help lessen the likelihood of these symptoms happening.

One of the characteristics of PCOS is insulin resistance, which can make it difficult for you to lose weight while increasing your chances of developing diabetes or central obesity.

As a result, your body produces more insulin, and your blood sugar levels rise, as your body has a harder time metabolising glucose and using it as fuel.

Many women with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) have heard that exercise may be helpful if they wish to manage their annoying symptoms, including hirsutism, scalp hair loss, weight gain, acne and irregular periods, or if they're trying to get pregnant. However, what kind of exercises are most beneficial for PCOS?

Exercises that benefit women with PCOS

For women with PCOS, quick cardio bursts during HIIT can be extremely beneficial. One study discovered that after ten weeks of performing either HIIT or strength training three times a week, two groups of PCOS-afflicted women showed the most reduction in insulin resistance.

Here are seven exercises that can help women with PCOS in losing weight:

1) Burpees

The push-up is followed by a leap into the air as part of a burpee workout. All your body's muscles are used during burpees, which aids in weight loss for women with PCOS.

Here’s how to do it:

Bend over while in a partial squat stance.

Maintain a straight spine, and lower your chest to the ground.

After performing a push-up and a frog jump with both legs together, jump up while raising your hands in the air.

Repeat for 8-10 times.

2) High knees

Another simple exercise that doesn't require any special equipment is high knees. All the muscles in your legs are strengthened by high knees, and doing so also quickens your heartbeat, which enhances your body's coordination and flexibility. It also aids in weight loss for women with PCOS.

Here’s how to do it:

Open your feet to hip-width, bring your left knee towards your chest to begin.

Quickly repeat with the other leg.

When performing the exercise, you should also try maintaining your arms extended and allowing the knees to meet the palms.

3) Lunge jumps

An advanced version of the standard walking lunge exercise is the lunge leap. The workout involves leaping into the air, changing to your forward foot and landing. This activity burns a ton of calories, making it ideal for women with PCOS.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your legs at least shoulder-width apart to conduct lunge jumps.

As you advance one leg, keep your back straight.

Bend your knee, and lower yourself, making sure your leg is parallel to the ground.

Jump while extending the opposite leg, and repeat the exercise.

4) Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks, also known as side-straddle hops, are a full-body workout that can be performed practically anywhere, as no special equipment is needed.

Here’s how to do it:

Maintain a straight posture while keeping your feet at least hip-width apart.

Make sure to maintain a comfortable posture, and maintain a straight-ahead gaze.

Jump, and laterally spread your feet.

Raise and lower your hands over your head. Follow the same procedure for a few reps.

5) Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers is an excellent workout that helps in burning calories. It's recommended for women with PCOS.

Here’s how to do it:

Get into a straight arm plank position.

Make sure your hands are positioned slightly wider than your shoulders.

Without elevating your hips, pull your right knee up to your chest.

Move it back, and place the second knee on top.

Go through the process again to keep doing it.

6) Russian Twist

Russian Twist is a straightforward exercise that works your hips and core. It's a well-liked exercise among athletes as well as women with PCOS, as it can enable quick direction changes and twisting motions.

Here’s how to do it:

Assume the ground position, and extend your front legs.

Bend your knees, and sit in a v-sit position.

Be sure to maintain a shoulder-width distance between your two legs.

Turn from one side to the other. To train the body, do this exercise repeatedly.

7) TRX Pull up

Pull-ups on a TRX require a lot of upper body strength. However, if you know the appropriate technique and have practiced a lot, it can be simple. You would also require a TRX trainer to perform this exercise.

Here’s how to do it:

Take hold of the TRX to do a TRX pull-up.

With both legs at shoulder-width apart, lift your torso up using your back and arms.

Hold your body in that position for a short period of time, and lower it, and perform the identical motions again.

