7 Best Exercises You Can Do for A Stronger Immune System

A strong immune system and workout are fundamentally connected, as regular exercise can significantly boost your immune system and aid in the fight against many infections.

One of the main causes of illness is stress, and prolonged stress weakens the fascia, the deep connective tissue that covers our organs, muscles, bones, tendons and ligaments.

We must move and stretch our body to 'rung out' the fascia, as it's composed of nerves.

Think of our organs and tissues as being like sponges that take in everything we put into them. Stretching and moving helps our cells release trapped energy, which purges the toxic chemicals from our body.

Here are seven exercises to boost the body's immune system as well as de-stressing the nervous system and calming the mind.

1) Child’s pose

This great stance of resting activates the lymphatic system, which promotes a stronger immune system. Additionally, it aids the adrenal glands and brain system, promoting deep sleep and total body relaxation.

Here’s how to do it:

Knees should be spaced apart by a mat's width when you sit on your heels.

Lean forward gradually, allowing your tummy to rest between your thighs.

Bring the earth in front of you into contact with your third eye.

Straighten your arms out in front of you, or place them comfortably next to your body.

Hold this position for 10 to 15 minutes.

2) Reclined hero pose

The parasympathetic nervous system is calmed by this profoundly restorative position, which also balances the endocrine as well as the immune system.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by arranging your bolster and other support lengthwise down the top of your mat to provide additional support.

Move on from here, and kneel in front of your prop setup.

To sit between them, keep your knees close together, and spread your feet apart from your hips.

The calf muscles should be massaged outward to make room for your bum to sit on the ground.

Lean back slowly, and settle yourself onto the props (or the ground) behind you once you're at ease.

Hold this position for three to five minutes.

3) Supported bridge pose

Bridge pose, whether it is supported or not, promotes blood flow, opens the heart and lungs, stimulates the thyroid gland and boosts the body's ability to promote a strong immune system.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay flat on your back, and flex both knees such that your feet are parallel, and your heels are pointing towards your buttocks.

Lift your hips off the ground, and use a block or bolster to support yourself by sliding it under your sacrum.

Lean back on the bolster or block.

Keep your knees bent, or, if there is room in your body, progressively straighten them.

Allow your arms to rest next to your body or lightly resting on your tummy.

Hold this position for five to ten minutes.

4) Legs up the Wall pose

The Legs up the Wall is a great position for destressing, as it promotes blood flow and reverses the effects of gravity by draining lymphatic fluid from your legs. It helps in improving your immune system too.

Here’s how to do it:

Place a pillow or bolster beneath your pelvis while lying flat on your back.

Your legs should rest on the wall or in the air while you raise them to a 90-degree angle.

Place your arms on the floor in front of you or on your belly.

Hold this position for five to ten minutes.

5) Cobra pose

Thymus, a lymphoid organ where white blood cells form, is stimulated by this potent chest opening, improving the general health of our immune system.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie flat on your stomach, with the tops of your feet touching the ground and your hands firmly pressed into the ground beneath your shoulders.

Move your shoulders downwards and back.

Lift your chest off the ground by engaging your core and starting to straighten your arms.

Breathe into your ribs; elevate your sternum, and allow your chest to expand.

Hold the position for two to three minutes.

6) Head to Knee pose

Activating the liver and kidneys as well as strengthening the immune system is made possible by the compression of the torso in this posture. Additionally, it enhances breathing and blood circulation.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by sitting in a wide-legged straddle while scraping the skin from your sitz bones.

The sole of your left foot should move towards the inside of your right thigh as you flex your left knee.

The inside of your right leg should be at the back of your right forearm.

Open your heart to the sky, and turn your upper body away from your right leg.

Stretch your left arm overhead to your right leg while also engaging your left side of the body.

7) Reclined Spinal Twist

To improve the immune system, a reclining spinal twist encourages regular digestion and detoxifies the internal organs.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie flat on your back.

Bring your left knee to your chest while keeping your legs straight in front of you.

Put your right hand on your left knee, and slowly bring it across to the right side while twisting your spine.

If your knee does not rest comfortably on the ground while keeping both shoulder blades anchored, you can use a block, bolster or cushion to provide support.

Your arms should be out to the sides, and you should fix your eyes on your right shoulder.

Hold this position for three to five minutes.

