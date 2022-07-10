7 Best Exercises You Can Do At The Gym To Get Six-Pack Abs

If you want a six-pack, it's important to do as many ab exercises as you can. That's because your abs are made up of several different muscles, and each needs to be trained separately for maximum results.

The exercises mentioned below target all the different regions of your core without being boring or repetitive. So, they'll give you that ripped look with less effort than ever before.

Best Exercises You Can Do For A Six-Pack

Here's a look at the seven best exercises you can do to get a six-pack:

1) Cable Crunches

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Grasp the cable handle with both hands; place your feet together on top of a bench, or pull the weight down, and get on your knees.

Lift your upper body up and out, keeping it in line with your lower body (don't let your back arch).

Slowly bend at the waist while pushing against the weight stack till you feel a stretch in your abdomen muscles and chest.

Hold this position for a second before slowly raising yourself back to your starting position (you should be looking straight ahead throughout this exercise).

Repeat ten times for three sets (with 30 seconds rest between each set).

2) Seated Knee Tucks

Seated knee tucks are a variation of the traditional crunch. Instead of crunching yourself up, you should lie with your feet planted firmly on the ground and your knees bent at 90 degrees. Your hands should be behind your head and shoulders lifted off your seat as you curl into a crunch position.

Work your abs by drawing your knees towards your chest till they touch (or almost touch) each other; slowly release them back down to their starting position before repeating the motion again.

You can perform seated knee tucks with straight legs or with bent knees. Both positions work your abdominal muscles in different ways, so try doing both for the best results.

3) Sit-Ups and Punch

As the name suggests, this exercise is basically a combination of two exercises: sit-ups and punching.

Lie on your back on the floor or mat with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Pull yourself up into a sitting position while simultaneously raising both arms out to either side till they're parallel to the floor (or slightly higher).

Keeping them raised at this level (or higher), extend one arm forward with a fist clenched while bending at the waist till you almost touch the ground with it.

Return to your starting position, and repeat for a few reps before switching arms.

4) Swimmers

If you're looking to strengthen your abs, the swimmers are an excellent choice. To do this exercise, get into a plank position with your hands on the floor and your legs extended behind you.

From there, slowly bring one leg up at a time while keeping your core tight and straight. When you raise one leg up, keep it straight, and return to the centre position before raising the other foot off of the ground. That counts as one repetition.

If that feels too easy for you, increase how high you lift each leg off the ground or decrease how long it takes before bringing each leg back down again between repetitions. If it takes three seconds per rep when lifting up, try going faster so that each rep takes less than two.

If any part of this movement causes pain or discomfort on either side, modify it by bending both knees rather than keeping them straight throughout to reduce stress on certain muscles.

5) Straight Leg Raises

The straight leg raise is one of the best exercises for targeting your abs, particularly if you have a long torso. The exercise also works your lower back, glutes,and hamstrings.

It can be done with or without weights to increase or decrease the difficulty level.

6) Side Plank Reach Under

To perform this exercise, follow these steps:

Lie on your side, with your feet stacked and your body in a straight line from head to toe.

Place one arm under the other to hold yourself up, and keep your hips lifted off of the ground as high as possible.

Make sure when you're looking down at yourself, your back is straight, and there are no curves at all.

Slowly reach under with one hand till it's directly below your shoulder. Exhale as you pull back up towards the centre mass with control for about two seconds before repeating on the other side.

That's one rep. Do 16-20 of them.

7) Leg-Lowering Plank

The leg-lowering plank is a great way to strengthen your core while also getting an intense abdominal workout.

You can modify the exercise by doing it on your knees or forearms. You can also do it on your elbows, which will be much easier than doing it with both feet.

Takeaway

It’s not easy to get six-pack abs, but with the aforementioned seven ab exercises you can do at the gym, you’ll be well on your way.

Remember that consistency is key when it comes to working out and getting in shape. So make sure to stay consistent with these exercises.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you train abs? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes so far