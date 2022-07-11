7 Best Exercises You Can Do at Gym on Pull Day

There are various workout routine splits, and the pull day workout is a part of the push-pull-legs routine. This split usually works on three muscle groups at the same time for every workout routine.

Pull day works on the lats, biceps and shoulders. The push day works on the chest, triceps and shoulders. Leg days work on quads, hamstrings, and calves. However, you can include your abs routine, glute exercises, cardio and HIIT sessions along with other routines, based on what is suitable and convenient.

What is a Pull Day Workout Routine?

A pull day workout routine focuses on the lats, biceps and shoulders. In this routine, you use the said muscles and pull the weight from top to bottom or bottom to top for various exercises. Essentially, all exercises replicate a pulling motion.

Best Exercises to do On Pull Days

Here are seven of the best exercises you can focus on that can help you with growing and strengthening your back, biceps and shoulder muscles.

1) Lat Pulldown

This is a compound movement that works on your lats (back muscles) as the primary muscle group and your biceps as the secondary.

You'll require access to a lat pulldown machine for this exercise. However, you can attach a bar to a cable pulley system, with its anchor right at the top to do this exercise. Your arms should be able to completely extend towards the ceiling, with some tension on your lats.

2) Bent Over Barbell Row

Another good exercise for the lat muscles you can do on pull days are bent-over rows. They focus on your lats as the primary and biceps as the secondary.

However, you can do this exercise with dumbbells or the Smith machine too. In fact, you can switch between T-bar rows once in a while to keep variations in your workout routine.

3) Seated Cable Row

Another compound exercise for your routine is cable row. You can do this seated or standing, but make sure you’re squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top of the motion for a second or two before releasing the weight. In fact, control the negatives to boost muscle strength and endurance.

4) Dumbbell/ Barbell Bicep Curl

Coming to biceps, most pull-day exercises are isolation movements. The most common exercise for biceps is dumbbell or barbell curls. You need to ensure that your elbow is stable, and you’re using your biceps to curl or pull the weight and not your forearms or your body’s momentum.

5) Hammer Curl

Another great exercise for biceps is hammer curls. They work on the biceps with more intensity and focus on boosting muscle growth. Moreover, hammer curls provide the muscles with overall development along with toning the muscle group.

6) Cable Curl

You can use cable curls as a burnout set. It allows you to exercise till failure, which ends up boosting your muscle endurance and strength. You can do cable curls with various grips, such as straight bars, D-bars, V-bars and even EZ-bars.

7) Upright Row and Face Pulls

To work on your shoulders on pull days, you can also do upright rows. This exercise can be done using a straight bar at the cable pulley system, or you can do the same with barbells.

Ideally, you should start with cables, as they're easier to work with. You can add face pulls to your pull day workout routine once you reach the end of your session. Face pulls work on your back muscles, rear deltoids and even the smaller muscles around the biceps. Hitting all three groups is one of the better ways to end your workout

