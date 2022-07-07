7 Best Exercises You Can Do If You Have High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, often known as hypertension, is a common disease nowadays. It's one of the main factors contributing to heart disease.

Given that it increases the risk of numerous cardiac problems, high blood pressure should never be disregarded. The worst course of action is to use medicines to lower your blood pressure because doing so regularly is bad for your health.

Increasing daily activity and eating healthily are two natural strategies to lower blood pressure. Someone suffering from hypertension can benefit from that.

Exercise guarantees improved blood flow, which helps lower blood pressure. Regular exercise helps you maintain healthy blood pressure levels and enhance your general well-being. You'll be able to keep your heart healthy, maintain a healthy weight and lower your risk of contracting certain ailments.

Exercises to Regulate High Blood Pressure

You do not need to go to the gym if you intend to incorporate exercise into your routine to manage high blood pressure. Simple workouts can be done without prior experience. You can also consult your doctor to make sure your workout regimen is appropriate for your level of activity. Here's a look at seven best workouts to combat high blood pressure:

1) Walking

Serotonin, a hormone associated with happiness, is released during low-impact aerobic exercises like walking. No matter how vigorously you walk, 10,000 steps a day can help lower high blood pressure and increase your ability to exercise, according to researchers.

Look for a park or a section of road with less traffic and more vegetation. To reduce tension, go for a stroll in the morning or the evening while paying attention to your breathing and taking in the scenery.

2) Cycling

Cycling is a fabulous aerobic workout to lose weight, tone the lower body and lower high blood pressure levels. It may be done both inside and outside. In a study of individuals with type 2 diabetes, cyclists were found to have significantly lower blood pressure readings than non-cyclists.

To avoid falls and unexpected jerks, choose a bicycle lane or engage in indoor cycling. Wear bicycle shorts to reduce chafing; pay attention to your breathing, and stop drinking water frequently.

3) Swimming

Swimming is another aerobic activity you can enjoy to regulate your high blood pressure if you enjoy water. It's an excellent exercise to lower resting blood pressure, according to a ten-week study.

Wear a swimming cap, goggles and warm up before entering the pool. Before beginning full-fledged laps, it's ideal to start with a few water workouts led by an instructor to increase your strength and flexibility.

4) Dynamic Resistance Training

Moving is a part of dynamic resistance training. Dynamic resistance workouts that help burn calories, increase muscle tone and lower blood pressure include weighted bicep curls, push-ups, bench presses and others.

Use weights equal to 30–40% of your body weight. If you are a novice, request assistance from your trainer. Don't lift heavy weights too soon. Perform dynamic resistance exercises two to three days a week. Consult a doctor before lifting weights if you have ongoing cardiac problems.

5) Isometric Resistance Training

Unlike dynamic resistance workouts, isometric exercises do not require any motion or movement.

Without any apparent movement of the body, these exercises engage the muscles and work on them. An isometric exercise is, for instance, holding a plank. More isometric exercise examples can be found in the following Instagram post.

In comparison to dynamic resistance training, isometric handgrip workouts have been found to be more successful in lowering blood pressure. However, there isn't enough proof to support its effectiveness and safety.

6) Dancing

The use of dance therapy can help lower down high blood pressure. This aerobic activity enhances blood flow, reduces tension and enhances balance and coordination.

Join a club or fitness centre that offers special lessons for those with high blood pressure and begins with low-intensity dancing styles. After speaking with your doctor, you can experiment with other forms of intense dance.

7) Planks

Planking is among the simplest exercises that require no equipment. Planking is beneficial for your heart in many ways, one of which is that it can help manage your high blood pressure. It not only tones your muscles but also eases their stiffness.

Additionally, planking can strengthen your abs and aid in the reduction of belly fat. Examine various plank variations with a qualified fitness professional.

Bottom Line

Yoga and physical activity are both very effective in lowering blood pressure. Some of the finest exercises to lower blood pressure are walking, running, dancing, cycling and resistance training. Striking a balance between the two, perform aerobic and strength training routines for at least three to five days.

If you exercise five days a week, for instance, do three days of cardio and two days of strength training. To minimise further issues, high-intensity exercises like running and heavy lifting must be avoided. In addition to regular exercise, good results can be attained by taking medications as prescribed and consuming less salt and alcohol.

