7 Best Exercises You Can Do While Travelling to Stay in Shape

Everyone loves travelling. There’s nothing like the feeling of a much-needed vacation coming up amidst your hectic schedule. However, with the thought of travelling comes one big question - how am I going to stay in shape? You’re already anticipating the holiday calories from all the indulging you’ll be doing.

Honestly, nobody deserves to worry about some excess calories while on vacation. So that’s why, it’s important to create a balance. That way, you can enjoy all the good stuff you want, without feeling guilty about it.

While it’s difficult to make time amidst when travelling, we’ve some of the best body weight exercises you can do from the comfort of your hotel or dorm to help you burn calories and stay in shape during your travels.

Best Exercises to Do while Travelling

The following exercises can help you stay in shape and also condition your muscles to perform various functions while travelling, such as carrying heavy loads or moving long distances. Here are seven such exercises:

1) Squats

Here's how you do them:

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. You may clasp your hands in front of your chest.

Drive your knees forward, and push your hips back to lower yourself into a squat position.

Drive yourself back up to the starting position.

Repeat this movement 12 to 15 times.

2) Glute Bridges

They're done as follows:

Lay on the floor on your back, and bend your legs, pointing your knees up to the ceiling.

Place your hands by your sides, palms down, to keep yourself stable.

Lift your hips up off the floor, and raise them up, squeezing your glutes on top.

Lower your hips back down to the floor.

Perform this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

3) Walking Lunges

They are performed as follows:

Stand straight with your feet together.

Take a large step forward with your right foot, and drop your left knee towards the ground behind you while also bending your right knee.

Use your right leg to bring yourself back up to a standing position, bringing your left foot forward to meet your right.

Take another step ahead with your left foot, repeating the movement on that side.

Repeat this movement 12 to 15 times.

4) Push-ups

They're done as follows:

Get onto your hands and knees on the floor.

Straighten your legs out behind you, and bring your hips in line with your shoulders and feet.

Lower your body to the ground by bending your elbows back, getting your chest close to the floor.

Push yourself back up straight by lengthening out your arms and returning to a high plank position.

Repeat this movement for 12 to 15 reps.

5) Bench Dips

Proceed as follows to do bench dips:

Sit on the edge of a chair, and grip its edge, pointing your fingers forward.

Take a step off the seat, and move forward slightly, straightening out your arms and legs.

Dip down by bending at your elbows, and lower your body till your elbows are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Repeat the movement 12 to 15 times.

6) Crunches

They're done as follows:

Lay on the floor, and bend your knees up, holding them together while keeping your feet close to each other.

Place your hands on either side of your head, keeping your elbows wide.

Lift your head and shoulders off the ground, and crunch your abdominal muscles, before bringing them back to rest on the floor.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

7) Plank Holds

Perform them as follows:

Get onto the floor on your hands and knees.

Drop yourself down on your elbows, and straighten your legs out behind you.

Brace your core muscles, and squeeze your glutes to bring your hips in line with your shoulders and feet.

Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds.

Do three to four sets.

It's not difficult to stay in shape while travelling. Don’t forget that physical movement such as walking or cycling around can contribute to the calories you burn during your travels. Be sure to eat your heart out, and drink plenty of water while travelling.

