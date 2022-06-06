7 Best Exercises You Should Do to Prevent Falls

Falls are something that many of us fear, especially as we age, when the risk of falling increases. One of the best things you can do to prevent falls is to perform exercises that focus on improving balance.

Balance exercises help you develop stronger leg muscles, reducing your risk of falls. It also improves your sense of proprioception—your body's awareness of where it is.

Balance exercises help older people avoid falls. As you get older, regular physical activity becomes increasingly important, as falling is frequently caused by a lack of strength.

Here are some exercises that might help improve your balance:

Exercises to Improve Balance and Prevent Fall

1) Single Leg Stance

The single leg stance is a simple exercise that can be done anywhere in your home where you have some support to hold on to. Close your eyes, and try standing on one foot. The lack of visual input will challenge your muscles even more than you would expect.

Story continues below ad

Here's how it's done:

Place your feet slightly apart, and stand straight behind a table or chair.

Six inches to the side, lift one leg.

Stay in this position for ten seconds.

Rpeat the procedure with the other leg.

2) Sit to Stand

'Sit to stand' is a fall-prevention exercise that involves practicing standing to strengthen leg muscles and enhance balance. If you have poor balance, sit comfortably near a counter or a high table so you can lean on it for support if you feel shaky on one foot.

Story continues below ad

To do it:

Slowly sit in the front of the seat, legs uncrossed and feet flat on the floor, on a firm chair.

Squeeze your glutes as you bend forward, chest over toes.

Climb to a standing position slowly.

Ten times a day, twice a day, repeat.

3) Feet Apart, Feet Together

'Feet apart, feet together' is a helpful exercise for seniors who have trouble standing or walking. This exercise, like 'sit-to-stand,' is best done alongside a kitchen counter for extra support if you're feeling shaky.

Story continues below ad

When you've mastered this motion, consider practicing with your eyes closed or challenging yourself by standing on one foot.

Here's how it's done:

To experience the benefits of this exercise, stand with your feet shoulder width apart in a standing position.

Your eyes should remain open during the action.

Hold for ten seconds at first, gradually increasing to 30 seconds as you gain experience.

4) Heel-to-toe Walk

The 'heel-to-toe walk' is a fall-prevention exercise that involves moving while strengthening your balance and focusing on your centre of gravity.

Story continues below ad

To do it:

Place your left foot's heel directly in front of your right foot, ensuring that the heel of your left foot touches or almost touches the toes of your right foot.

With your right foot, take a step forward, putting it in front of your left foot.

Place your left foot in front of your right foot as you take a step forward (your first position).

5) Heel Raise

Heel Raise exercise improves overall balance, flexibility and prevents falls by strengthening the calf and thigh muscles.

Story continues below ad

Here's how you do it:

Place your feet flat on the floor, shoulder width apart, behind a chair.

Lift your heels off the floor utilising the balls of your feet with a slight bend in your knees.

Return to the starting posture by lowering your heels to the floor.

Complete two sets of 10–15 repetitions of this exercise.

6) Sideways Walking

The fall-prevention activity known as 'sideways walking' is both simple and effective. Stepping sideways with your legs promotes stability, and keeping a narrow stance throughout this exercise might help you concentrate on your balance.

Story continues below ad

To do it:

In a mild squat stance, stand with your feet hip width apart and a tiny bend in your knees.

With your right foot, slowly take a step to the right.

Take a step to the right with your right foot, and bring your left foot beside your right foot.

Change directions after ten steps.

7) One Leg Balance

The 'one-leg balance' practice is more difficult than it appears, particularly for those with weaker bodies, but the rewards are apparent. For more support, place both hands on a kitchen counter, sink, or solid chair. Staying safe while performing the movement means going at your own pace.

Story continues below ad

Here's how it's done:

Working up to 60 seconds, stand on your left leg with your right leg elevated off the floor for as long as you can.

Replace your left leg with your right, and repeat the movement.

Sets of five should be completed.

Takeaway

The best way to prevent falls is to be aware of your balance. As you age, it becomes more and more important to work on keeping your body strong and steady to prevent falls and regain your balance if you fall.

Story continues below ad

Also, embracing a healthy lifestyle and avoiding medications that may cause drowsiness can help avoid falls.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! No, never did. 0 votes so far