7 Best Exercises You Should Do When You Are Angry

Anger is a normal human emotion. We all feel angry in certain situations, but it's how we deal with anger that can make a difference.

An easy way to manage anger is to use exercise techniques. These methods calm you down so you can approach your problems positively.

For exercises to help combat anger, find a physical activity that becomes easier as your anger calms (for example, cardio, yoga or weight training).

Next, focus on how your body feels when it becomes calm, and try to recreate that feeling as you work out. Repeat the steps over and over again till you feel at peace and capable of dealing with your problems head on.

Exercises to Do When You Are Angry

Story continues below ad

Exercise is a wonderful way to help provide relief from the effects of anger, improving your overall mental health.

The following exercises will help you learn how to use your anger constructively and make you calm down:

1) Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is a high-intensity activity that requires focus and concentration. The benefit of this exercise is that it swiftly raises your heart rate and burns calories. It also necessitates the use of very minimal equipment.

Jump rope workouts can include techniques like the double foot jumping, running steps, high steps or double unders, which force you to focus on your feet instead of your anger.

Story continues below ad

2) Boxing Workout

Boxing workouts need you to focus on specifix punch and jab combinations. A boxing workout works the entire body, burns calories, increases strength and also helps you to let go off some steam when you are angry.

Consider Fightcamp if you wish to box at home with boxing equipment. The entire boxing equipment comes with a free-standing bag that you may strike or kick while following trainer-led exercises.

3) Circuit Training

A circuit workout is perfect for those who want to work out but dislike the idea of spending a lot of time in the gym.

Story continues below ad

A circuit workout is an exercise routine that has you moving from station to station and working different body parts for short segments of time without long breaks.

This makes it perfect for those who are short on time, as there's little time to think about what caused your anger in the first place.

Do a circuit at home with some basic equipment like dumbbells, kettlebells or resistance bands. You may also try a total bodyweight circuit, and use only your own body to build strength and get your sweat on.

Story continues below ad

4) Yoga

When you want to give your anger the boot, you might want to try yoga. Hatha yoga is a gentle form of yoga that moves slowly and focuses on stretching.

Power yoga and vinyasa yoga are more intense forms of the activity, requiring you to hold your posture for longer periods of time while also moving more quickly from one pose to another.

Bikram yoga, meanwhile, is practiced in a heated room and can help you focus on specific poses for the entire 90-minute class.

Story continues below ad

If you're performing yoga at home, all you need is a yoga mat and some space, regardless of which exercise you select.

5) Tai Chi

Tai Chi is a martial art that originated in China and is often referred to as moving meditation.

It is characterised by slow, flowing movements and deep breathing. The gentle nature of this practice can help you calm your temper, lower your heart rate and bring peace to your mind if you are upset or angry.

Story continues below ad

6) Meditation

Meditation is not an exercise, but the practice of meditating can certainly be seen as a form of exercise to help you learn how to focus your attention and awareness while you are angry.

Mindful meditation has been shown to reduce stress in adolescents, adults and those managing chronic health conditions such as fibromyalgia.

7) Walking

Walking offers a range of health benefits, including reduced risk of chronic disease and better cardiovascular health.

Walking can also help you let off steam. One study found that just ten minutes of walking reduces hostility and anger in young adults, although not to a significant degree.

Story continues below ad

Reaching 10,000 steps per day may result in lower levels of reported anger, along with reduced anxiety and depression.

Bottom Line

In the end, it's important to remember that anger is a healthy, even necessary emotion. However, it's also important not to let your anger overwhelm you and potentially become something much worse.

Story continues below ad

If you are starting to feel angry on a regular or daily basis, it may be worth talking to someone about how to better control or manage those feelings. Luckily, there are many resources that can help you manage your anger issues, if need be.

Most of the time when you are angry, it can be best managed through a mental workout and getting support from a professional, helping you manifest your 'angry' emotion in a positive way.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you seek professional help when you are angry? Yes; therapy is important! Not yet 0 votes so far