7 Best Foam Roller Exercises for Shin Splints

When you are in pain due to shin splints, there are a lot of activities that can be frustrating or painful.

However, that doesn't mean all activities are off limits. Shin splints limit running and jumping, but that your workouts don't have to suffer for that. Foam rolling for shin splints is an excellent exercise for relieving pain and promoting healing.

What Are Shin Splints?

Shin pain is often caused by repetitive stress on the lower leg, which can be eased by giving your muscles more rest. It can also develop due to changes in your workout routine, such as increasing the frequency of your activities or running longer distances.

Certain risk factors, such as flat feet or worn-out shoes, can increase your chances of developing shin splints.

Easy Foam Roller Exercises for Shin Splints

Here's a look at seven roller exercises for shin splints:

1) Foot Roll

To do this exercise

Kneel or stand with your right foot on a foam roller that is lying horizontally on the floor.

Let your foot curve over the roller as you slowly move it back and forth for about 30 seconds.

Switch to your left foot.

2) Lateral Shin Mobilisation

Here's how you do it:

To massage the length of your shin bones, start in a plank position with a foam roller placed in front of you horizontally.

Bring your right knee up, and place the outside of your shin on top of the roller.

Shift your body so that it moves up and down along the length of your shin. Repeat on the left side.

3) Kneeling Calf Massage

To do this exercise:

Start by kneeling down and placing your butt on your heels.

Position the foam roller between your thighs and calves while standing up a little.

Allow the roller to penetrate your calves as you sit down.

You can either sit till you feel your muscles relax, or you can move your hips from side to side to hit different angles.

This exercise might be challenging if the pressure is too muchl choose the usual calf roll-out option.

4) Regular Calf Roll-Out

How to perform it:

Lie down on the ground, and extend your legs in front of you.

Apply pressure by placing the foam roller beneath your right calf and crossing your left leg over your right.

To massage the calf, start by shifting your weight back and forth while holding your hands behind you for leverage.

Put your left foot on the ground if you require a little less pressure. Change to the opposite leg once you're satisfied.

5) Hamstring Roll-out

How to perform it:

Sit on the floor with your legs straight in front of you.

Take hold of your foam roller, and position it between your thighs. For support, put your hands behind you.

Your left foot should be flat on the ground while you flex your left knee.

As you move the foam roller from the bottom portion of your butt to just above the knee, start moving your body forward and backward. (Never foam roll behind the knee to prevent causing the joint irritation.)

You can cross your left leg over your right leg for a deeper massage. After loosening up the right leg, make sure to massage the left one as well.

6) Abductor Massage

How to do it:

Lie down on your stomach with the foam roller lying beside you in a parallel position. Through your hands, raise your torso.

Bend your right leg to roughly 90 degrees while keeping your right leg straight behind you.

Your right leg should be raised and positioned atop the foam roller.

As the foam roller rubs the length of your groin, alternately shift your weight. Repeat on the other side.

7) Lateral Quad Massage

How to do it:

Lay your right thigh on top of the foam roller by placing it on the floor parallel to your torso. Keep your left foot almost flat on the floor and your right leg straight.

For added support and leverage, place your left arm or hand on the ground.

To massage the outside quadriceps muscle, turn your body slightly toward the floor, and slowly roll back and forth. Change to the opposite leg.

Tips for Preventing and Treating Shin Splints

Here are some tips for preventing, avoiding and treating shin splints.

Avoid working too much and overdoing exercise

Ensure adequate recovery time following each training or exercise

Make small adjustments to your fitness programme

Do cross training, wearing orthotics or appropriate supportive footwear

Compress the painful area (i.e. compression sleeves for better blood circulation)

Do leg massage (use of a foam roller may help)

Perform shin stretches and weightlifting

Apply ice packs.

Takeaway

Whether they are needed due to injury or are an invaluable asset to athletic training, foam rollers should be considered a staple in any athlete's physical fitness regimen.

The best treatment for shin splints is to wear proper footwear, provide enough rest, strengthen the surrounding muscles and to progress an exercise routine incrementally.

