7 Best Home Exercises without Equipment to Build Muscle Quickly

Home exercises without equipment will allow you to save money and work out your muscles harder than you can at your local gym.

When performed as an organised programme, bodyweight exercises – done at home or anywhere else – can help you build muscle mass and strength that is comparable to lifting weights in a gym.

Best Home Exercises without Equipment to Build Muscle

The seven best home exercises without equipment to build muscle quickly include:

1) Push-up

The push-up is one of the most effective home exercises for developing chest and triceps strength. However, it also works out your shoulders, core muscles, lower back and lower body.

To do this workout:

Lie face down on the floor, with your arms outstretched and your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Push yourself up until your arms are fully extended and your body is in a straight line from head to toe.

The floor should only be touched by your hands and toes.

Lower your body slowly till your chest nearly reaches the floor. Repeat.

2) Burpees

Burpees is a perfect full-body cardio home exercise that engages your chest, stomach, arms, back, glutes and legs.

To do this exercise:

Come into a squat with both hands on the floor and your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Jump your feet back into a plank position.

To do a push-up, return to the plank position.

Draw your legs back up into a squat, and jump up with your hands above your head.

Repeat.

3) Inchworm

All you need for a proper inchworm workout is your own body weight. This is due to the fact that it works practically every muscle group in your body, including your shoulders, triceps, chest and abdominals. One of the many inch worm exercise benefits is that it works all your muscle groups.

To do inchworm:

Knees should be slightly bent.

Slowly reach down, and touch your toes while bending at the hips.

Place your hands on the floor, and "crawl" them away from your torso into a plank position.

Take small steps forward till your feet reaches your hands.

Repeat.

4) Squats

Weightlifters love squats, which might lead to the misconception that they can only be done with weights. Squatting with your bodyweight alone can build strong leg muscles, if done correctly.

To do squats:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and place your hands straight out in front of you, with palms facing down.

Bend your knees slightly, keeping your back straight and shoulders up.

As you bend your knees, push your hips back slightly, and sink down into a squat as low as you can go.

Push explosively upward from your heels to stand upright again.

5) Tricep Dip

To do triceps dips, you'll need a chair, box, ledge, bench or staircase. This exercise can swiftly develop your triceps (and pecs), which require a focused effort.

To do this exercise:

Begin by sitting in a chair (or on a step, etc.).

Keep your hands on either side of your hips, and grab the chair's edge.

Hover just beyond the chair's edge by lifting up and out.

Extend legs till they are nearly straight.

Lower yourself to the floor slowly till your elbows are nearly parallel to your shoulders.

To bring yourself back up, press down onto your palms till your arms are straight again.

Repeat.

6) Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are an efficient technique of strengthening your arms, back, shoulders, core and legs, as they use different muscle groups across your entire body. An increased heart rate, which can help you burn more calories, is another advantage of working many muscles at once.

To do this exercise:

Position yourself in a high plank position with your arms extended.

Drive your right knee up toward your chest while engaging your core and keeping your spine and neck neutral.

Extend your leg, and drive your left knee toward your chest.

Rep for 30 seconds, going as quickly as possible while keeping proper form.

Complete three sets in total.

7) Plank Push-Up

Plank push-ups are a great home exercise that can be done without any equipment. Plank push-ups are a great bodyweight exercise to add to any strength-training routine, whether you're at the gym or at home.

To do Plank-up:

Beginning in plank position—elbows and toes on the floor, core engaged and torso elevated—raise yourself into a push-up position by extending one arm at a time.

Lower yourself onto your elbows one arm at a time..

Repeat.

Benefits of Home Exercises without Equipment

• The convenience of bodyweight exercises is that you can do them at home or anywhere. You don’t have to worry about any other equipment or whether there’s space for it. You can work out whenever you want, wearing whatever you like.

• Bodyweight exercises can help you build muscle and burn fat at the same time. One way to make bodyweight exercises more effective is to perform bodyweight circuits and/or take less rest between sets.

Takeaway

These types of home exercises are great for building strength, flexibility and endurance.

All you need to do is set aside some time every day (even if it’s only 30 minutes), and get to work. Best of all, there are no gym memberships, subscriptions or equipment needed – just your body (and a supportive floor/surface).

