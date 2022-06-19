7 Best Kettlebell Exercises to Get a Toned Body Like Jane Fonda

For decades, Jane Fonda has been an icon in the fitness world. Since her days as a young actress in Hollywood, she has been living a fit lifestyle, which has led her to the top of her profession and the cover of Vogue.

Despite her age, she has reaped the joy and benefits of staying fit through exercise.

You don't have to run a marathon or go on a strict diet to get a jacked body like Jane Fonda. Her exercise routine is simple, but that has helped her stay in shape for years. The star's three TikTok videos demonstrate how she achieves her toned look.

How to Get Toned Body with Kettlebell Exercises like Jane Fonda

Here's a look at the seven best kettlebell exercises for getting a lean sculpted physique like Jane Fonda:

1) Kettlebell Deadlift

Bilateral activities, which require the use of both hands, push you to lift bigger weights and stimulate several muscle groups at the same time. In such a case, you're working your glutes, back and core to get a Jane Fonda-type physique.

To do this exercise:

Place a kettlebell between your arches, and stand with your feet hip-distance apart.

Make sure your shoulders are above your hips, and your hips are above your knees as you grip the kettlebell handle with both hands. This is the starting position for your deadlift.

Push your shoulders back and down while bracing your core and maintaining your back flat.

Squeeze your glutes as you lift the kettlebell to stand, firmly forcing your feet into the ground.

2) One-hand kettlebell deadlift

When you switch from a bilateral to a unilateral movement, you're adding an anti-rotation component to the mix. As a result of the weight being loaded to one side, your core relies on it to keep your body from spinning. That is also beneficial for increasing stability and preventing injuries.

To do this exercise:

Stand with feet hip-distance apart, holding a kettlebell between the arches of your feet.

With one hand, make sure your shoulders are above your hips, and your hips are above your knees.

Extend an arm in front or on the side, and make a fist with it.

Firmly brace the core and keep your back flat as you push your shoulders back and down while pressing your feet into the ground to lift the kettlebell up to stand.

Don’t let your chest fall past your hips as you bring the kettlebell back down with a straight spine.

Squeeze your glutes as you press through with your arms.

3) Kettlebell Goblet Clean

This kettlebell workout requires the kettlebell to move in a straight line, similar to a zipper to tone and jack your body like Jane Fonda. Your chest and back should be elevated, not bent over, and your elbows should point straight down at your sides at the end of the exercise.

To do the Kettlebell Goblet Clean:

Make sure your shoulders are above your hips, and your hips are above your knees as you grip the kettlebell handle with both hands.

Zip the kettlebell up in a straight line to your chest, gripping the kettlebell at its horns while bracing your core and keeping your back flat.

By forcing your feet into the ground, you can aggressively lift your legs.

Return the kettlebell to the ground with a straight spine, keeping your chest from falling past your hips.

4) Kettlebell Lunge

The kettlebell lunge works your legs and glutes while also putting your balance and stability to the test. Throughout the exercise, you should keep your abs taut and your hips square.

Injuries might occur if your knees extend out to the sides. This is another great exercise to get your body jacked like Jane Fonda.

To do the lunge:

Hold a kettlebell with both hands at the horns to your chest while standing with your feet shoulder-distance apart.

The elbows should point to the ground.

Take a big step back with your right leg, and tap your right knee to the ground, producing two 90-degree angles with your front and back legs, engaging your legs and glutes.

To get back up and keep your balance, push off with your front foot.

5) Kettlebell Swing

A strong swing begins with a solid hip hinge, making it one of the most popular ballistic kettlebell exercises. To tone your body like Jane Fonda, be sure to tense your legs, glutes and core at the end of the exercise, which has been compared to a standing plank. Don't forget to take a deep breath.

To do the Kettlebell Swing:

Grip the kettlebell with both hands, and hinge at the hips as you push your butt back and brace your core.

Swing the kettlebell between your legs, tightening your thighs and glutes.

Aggressively press your feet into the ground, powering the kettlebell up to chest height.

Continue for 12 reps before swinging it between your legs again and repeating the entire process in the reverse order.

6) Sumo Kettlebell Deadlift

For this exercise, you'll need another kettlebell. Your glutes and legs can bear more weight, as they are larger muscle groups. These muscular groups are necessary for carrying higher loads and to help avoid injuries.

To do this exercise:

Ensure that your shoulders are higher than your hips, and your hips are higher than your knees.

Keep your back flat and your shoulders back and down while bracing your core.

Raise the kettlebells to a standing position by pressing your feet firmly into the ground.

Return the kettlebells to the ground with a straight spine, keeping your chest from falling past your hips.

7) Farmer's Carry

This form of Farmer's Carry requiring you to march in place is the closest thing to hauling heavy groceries up a flight of steps. As you bring your legs to your hips, tighten your core. This versatile exercise can help you achieve a physique like Jane Fonda's.

To do the Farmer's Walk:

Raise one leg off the ground, and bend the knee to hip level.

Lower the leg, and raise the second leg to hip height by lifting it off the ground.

That is one repetition.

Standing tall with your chest and back upright, alternate sides for 12 reps.

Bottom Line

If Jane Fonda was into Kettlebells today, she would approve of their versatility and the fact that they are a low impact way of losing weight or training muscles. Train smart, and stick to the basics.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these kettlebell workouts? Yeah! No, never did. 0 votes so far