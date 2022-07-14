7 Best Knee Exercises If You Have Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the two most prevalent forms of arthritis in the world, and affect millions of people. Arthritis leads to painful and inflamed joints. When affecting the knee, it might cause mobility issues.

It may seem contradictory to exercise an arthritic knee. However, regular activity can alleviate arthritis pain and other symptoms, such as stiffness and swelling.

There are several reasons for exercising an arthritic knee:

Exercise preserves the full range of mobility of the joint.

Strengthening the muscles that support a joint through exercise.

Strong muscles aid in joint shock absorption.

Knee arthritis responds best to gentle, low-impact workouts. It reduces joint tension while increasing its flexibility and strength.

Best Knee Exercises For Osteoarthritis

Perform these seven light knee exercises if you suffer from osteoarthritis.

1) Standing Leg Lifts

Standing leg lifts will help you improve stability, balance, and strength as they target your lateral glutes.

Here's how you can do this exercise to relieve osteoarthritis:

Stand next to a wall.

Raise a leg to the side without twisting the toes to the side; maintain the toes' forward or slightly inward orientation.

Avoid leaning to the side that is motionless.

Drop the leg.

Perform 15–20 repetitions on each side.

2) Half Squat

Half squats will strengthen the front and back muscles of your thighs, along with the gluteus - all of which support your knee while standing. Make sure that you are not experiencing any pain while performing this exercise.

Here's how you can do this exercise to relieve osteoarthritis:

Stand with your feet separated shoulder-width and your arms out in front of you.

Bend your knees gradually until you are in a semi-sitting position. Grasp a chair for support, if required.

Keep your back and chest upright; do not lean forward.

With your feet flat on the ground, maintain the position for five seconds, and then slowly rise to your feet.

Perform 10 reps and gradually increase to three sets of 10 reps.

3) Kickbacks

Kick-backs, when performed while standing, improve the leg muscles and reduce stiffness as they stretch and strengthen your hamstrings.

Here's how you can do this exercise to relieve osteoarthritis:

Stand straight up.

Raise one foot and bend the knee, bringing the heel of the lifted foot toward the buttocks.

After holding for a few seconds, lower the leg.

Knees should be aligned and posture should be upright.

10–25 repetitions per session.

Perform these exercises several times every day.

4) The Clam

The clam will strengthen your glutes and lateral glutes. Weak glutes often put strain on the knees, resulting in the knee joints absorbing too much shock. Less force is exerted on the knees when the buttocks are strengthened.

Here's how you can do this exercise to relieve osteoarthritis:

Lie down on one side.

Hips and knees bent to 90 degrees, shoulders, hips, and feet in alignment.

Maintain your feet together.

Raise the top knee as high as possible, then drop it slowly.

Repeat the stretch on the opposite side for 3–5 seconds.

Aim for 10–25 repetitions, twice a day.

5) Hamstring Stretch (Lying)

Often, tight and tense hamstrings put greater strain on the knees.

Here's how you can do this exercise to relieve osteoarthritis:

Both your legs should be bent while lying on your back on the ground or in bed.

Lift one bent leg slowly and bring the knee back toward the chest.

Straighten your leg and clasp your hands behind your thigh, not your knee.

Pull your straight leg till you feel a stretch toward your head.

Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, then bend your knee and lower your leg back to the floor slowly.

6) Quadriceps Stretch

This exercise is performed while lying down and helps with flexibility and range of motion.

Here's how you can do this exercise to relieve osteoarthritis:

Face the ground when supine.

The right forearm should be placed in front for support.

Left hand grasps the ankle or shin while the left knee is bent.

Raise the knee gently till a minor stretch can be felt.

Maintain for a few moments.

Alternate sides and repeat multiple times on each side.

7) Leg Stretch

This stretch, too, will strengthen your quadriceps and remove pressure and strain from the knee while walking.

Here's how you can do this exercise to relieve osteoarthritis:

Sit on the floor with both legs extended in a straight line.

Stabilize yourself by placing your hands on both sides of your hips, and maintain a straight back.

Bend one knee gradually until it feels stretched, but before it gets painful.

Hold this position for five seconds, then slowly extend your leg as far as you can while holding for another five seconds.

Apart from these exercises, you can also do other mild forms of exercise to strengthen your legs and get rid of discomfort.

Walking is a wonderful physical activity. Since it is a weight-bearing exercise with moderate impact, it helps develop muscles and build bones. Wear sturdy footwear. Start slowly and increase your pace and distance gradually for optimal results.

Water workouts like walking at the shallow end of a pool are also excellent for developing muscle strength and knee mobility. Since the body is buoyant in water, it reduces the impact to nearly zero while increasing the effort required to move.

Mild soreness is common during exercise. Likewise, being slightly sore the day after activity is normal. However, if you encounter severe pain, swelling, or stiffness, you should cease exercising the afflicted joint and consult a physician.

