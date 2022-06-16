7 Best Leg Workouts for Women to Get Toned Quads

There are so many reasons why having muscular legs is awesome, but the four muscles that make up the front (aka 'quads') are especially impressive.

The quads are located on the front of the thighs and serve as muscles that control ankle and foot movements. Moreover, they're also responsible for powerful leg extension by driving through the hips.

How to Get Toned Quads with Leg Workouts

The great thing about quads is that they're relatively easy to work into a strong routine, which means they're highly accessible (no need for an expensive gym membership).

If you want to get strong quads, here are seven best leg workouts to help you get toned quads:

1) Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are a great exercise for strengthening your core and lower body. If you find the squat difficult at first, you can make the exercise easier by reducing the depth of your squat.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes facing slightly outward.

You can keep your arms at your sides; place your hands on your hips, or clasp them in front of you.

Keeping your core tight and chest up, push your hips back as if you’re sitting in a chair.

2) Walking Lunge

The walking lunge is a straightforward exercise that helps improve your quads and core power. It'll be easier if you only lunge halfway down. Dumbbells can be used to make the exercise more difficult.

It's done as follows:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, hands on your hips and your body straight.

Take a step forward, and sink down till your front knee is at 90 degrees.

Before taking a lunging step forward with your opposite foot, take a pause.

3) Pistol Squat

The pistol squat is a difficult form of squat that requires strength, mobility and balance. Put a chair behind you if you can't get into a complete squat position. That will limit how far down you can go. Quads, glutes, core and inner thigh muscles are all engaged during pistol squats.

Here's how you do it:

Stand with your feet together and your arms outstretched.

Lift one foot off the floor, and keep it straight, with your leg parallel to the ground.

Squat down on that leg till it is parallel to the floor. Rep with the other leg before returning to the starting position.

4) Reverse Lunges

Reverse lunges are a version of classic lunges that provide you great stability in your lead leg, making it simpler to balance. By lunging only halfway down, you can make them easier. Reverse lunges work the quads, glutes and core muscles.

They're done as follows:

To start, take a large step back with your right foot.

Place your front thigh parallel to the ground, and your rear knee should be almost parallel to the ground.

As you return to the beginning stance, push through your front heel to return to the standing position.

5) Box Jumps

Box jumps are another excellent exercise for increasing lower body strength, particularly in the quads. As your injury risk increases when you get tired, it's advisable to limit yourself to roughly five reps for this exercise.

It's done as follows:

Stand about one foot from a stable box or another surface, and bend your knees.

Extend your hips, and jump upward into the box.

Land with a slight bend in your knees. Repeat.

6) Burpees

If you want to buff up your core, shoulders and back, burpees are a killer total-body move. The vertical and horizontal jumping motions also work your glutes, hamstrings and quads.

Here's how you do them:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and slowly lower your body into a squat position.

Place your hands on the ground in front of you, and jump your feet back so you are in a plank position. Jump up into the air, and land with your feet near your hands.

To make it more challenging, perform a push-up at the same time while doing this move.

7) Sumo Squats

Sumo squats are an excellent leg workout. Squatting with a wide stance helps extend your range of motion and emphasises your inner thighs and quadriceps.

They're done as follows:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your toes pointed out.

Bend your knees; sit back into the squat, and keep your chest up as you lower yourself.

To return to the starting position, drive through your heels.

Takeaway

The quad muscle group is popular for this type of exercise, as it provides a great way to target your thighs and make them look more toned. By targeting these muscles, you can improve how you look and how your body feels, particularly when walking or going up and down the stairs.

Always start slow, and progress gradually as your body grows stronger and fitter. If you do get injured, make sure to stop the exercise plan to allow your body to heal.

