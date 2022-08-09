7 Best Morning Yin Yoga Poses

Yin yoga is the soft and slow counterpart to more Yang styles of yoga (such as Vinyasa), which generate heat and have you breaking into a sweat. Though Yin yoga can be performed as an exercise class, it is really about approaching the practice in your own way to heal your body, mind, and spirit.

Yin yoga is ultimately considered an inward journey - a more meditative practice that focuses on clearing the energetic pathways so chi (vital energy) can flow throughout your body in a harmonious fashion. Proponents of this approach say that incorporating Yin yoga into your practice can benefit you both physically and mentally.

Morning Yin Yoga Pose to Lift Your Mood

1) Butterfly Pose

This simple morning Yin yoga pose can feel like going back to gym class. It opens up your hips and eases lower back pain. It is also restorative and helps your mind and body relax, soothing tension and anxiety.

Here is how to do the Butterfly Pose:

Sit on the floor, or on a chair if that is more comfortable.

Bend your knees and let them hang open to your sides, placing your feet next to each other in front of you.

Fold forward, relaxing your neck, shoulders and spine.

You can use pillows or bolsters to support yourself if you like.

Hold this pose for 3–5 minutes.

Pro tip: Place yoga blocks underneath your knees for more comfort.

2) Shoelace Pose

When practiced in the morning, Yin yoga can give you a refreshing stretch and allow you to wake up properly. Shoelace Pose is a restorative posture exercise that opens up your arms, shoulders, hips, and upper back, and stimulates your digestion.

Here is how to do this pose:

When sitting, keep your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Bring one foot to the outer edge of the other hip. Bring the other foot to the outer edge of that hip, stacking your knees.

Bend forward from your hips, then roll back up slowly and release your legs.

Switch legs and do it again.

3) Legs Up the Wall

Legs Up the Wall will help you wind down at the end of the day by getting your blood flowing and restoring balance in your body.

Here is how to do the pose:

Lie on your back close to a wall.

Move your buttocks as close as possible to or touching the wall.

Bring your legs up on the wall and rest in this position for 3–5 minutes.

To release, bring feet back down to the floor with legs extended, then roll onto your right side before getting up.

4) Twisting Dragon

The Twisting Dragon pose is an advanced Yin yoga pose you can use to stretch and strengthen your hips, hamstrings, outer hips, and back.

Here is how to do this pose:

Starting in tabletop position, with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips, step your left foot between your hands.

Slide your right leg back and let your hips sink down.

Use the left hand to push the left knee out to the side.

Drop the right hand to the floor, then rotate your chest toward the sky.

5) Seated Forward Bend

Doing this simple morning Yin yoga pose will lengthen your spine and leave you feeling relaxed and refreshed.

Here is how to do this pose:

Lie on your back with your legs straight and a bolster or soft pillow placed under your knees.

Let your head fall gently back, and bend from the hips so that you are resting on the bolster.

After holding for 3–5 minutes, roll slowly back to a seated position.

6) Twisted Root Pose

In this Yin yoga pose, you rotate your spine gently to release tension in your neck, spine, and lower back. Asymmetrical poses are great for activating your glutes and obliques.

Here is how to do the Twisted Root pose:

Stretch out on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Cross your right leg over your left, placing the right foot under the left ankle.

Gently drop both knees to the left and allow them to rest on the floor.

Stretch your arms out wide and turn your head to the right.

Hold this position for 3–5 minutes, then release, slowly switch sides and repeat.

7) Seated Meditation

Finding time for morning yoga can be a challenge, but starting your day with Yin yoga is a great way to center yourself and be prepared for life's curveballs. This pose is grounding and will realign your center when you are feeling out of sorts.

Here is how to do the Seated Meditation:

Sit up straight with your back in a natural curve, either crossed-legged or with legs out in front of you.

Relax your muscles, keeping your spine aligned.

Take deep breaths, and relax completely.

Yin yoga is the perfect way to start your day if you are looking to balance the hustle and bustle of your life with some peace and quiet. In this practice, you focus on turning inward and calming the mind. It is an effective method to decompress, stretch, strengthen, and connect with yourself.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried these yoga poses? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman