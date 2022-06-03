7 Best Pilates Exercises You Should Do for Better Sleep

Pilates exercises are tremendously calming, but they can be challenging on a full-sized mat.

These exercises, though, require no space bigger or longer than your own body. If your ability to move is limited, these exercises are effective for you, as they require no equipment and can all be performed in bed.

If you're like most people and have a crazy schedule, waking up to an alarm in the morning can be rough. If you don't sleep well, your mornings are probably filled with grogginess and exhaustion.

That's why you need to do pilates exercises for better sleep. They will wake up your body, get you moving and help you get ready for your day.

Best Pilates Exercises to Help You Sleep Better

Before you hit the hay, try doing one of these Pilates exercises.

1) Spine Twist

The spine twist pilate improves your spine's and core's flexibility. That makes it easy to move around and maintaining a good posture. Low back pain and impairment have been found to be reduced by Pilates exercises that involve the spine twist.

To do the spine twist:

Sit up straight in bed with your torso and abs engaged.

Turn your head and shoulders to the right while exhaling. Maintain a straight torso and think that you're growing taller as you spin.

As you move your body back to face front, take a deep breath.

Take a deep breath and turn to the opposite side.

Each side should be repeated five times.

2) Tendon Stretch

On the Pilates reformer, the tendon stretch is frequently performed. This exercise, though, can be modified to do in bed. It improves the flexibility of your hamstrings and calves, the muscles in the rear of your legs.

As you stretch your toes toward your head, bring your heels together and push them away.

Hold the position for three seconds.

Then, with your toes pointed away from you, do the same.

Hold for three seconds.

Make ten repetitions.

3) Double-Leg Stretch

The double-leg stretch is a middle-level exercise that targets the abdominals and radiates from the core powerhouse. If this move is too difficult for you, do one leg at a time. Another alternative is to keep the knees slightly bent rather than totally extended.

To perform the double-leg stretch, follow these steps:

Stretch your lower back by bringing both knees to your chest and holding onto your ankles.

Pull your stomach in.

Exhale and reach as far as you can with your arms and legs, holding them in the air as depicted.

Hold the position for ten deep, long breaths before releasing it.

Make ten repetitions.

4) Single Leg Circles

The single-leg circle puts your core and pelvic stability to the test. It also helps to strengthen the quadriceps and hamstrings, as well as maintain a healthy hip joint. If you can't fully extend your leg towards the ceiling, just stretch it as far as you can.

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Raise your right leg to its full height.

Stretch your left leg away from you.

Hold the toes with both hands if possible. Hold onto your calf or thigh and reach your heel to the ceiling if you can't reach your toes.

Hold this position for a total of ten counts.

Place your arms and hands extended by your sides and release your hands.

With your extended leg, make 10 tiny circles in each direction.

Rep on the opposite side.

5) Pelvic Curl

Pelvic curls are another exercise that can be typically performed on a reformer but can also be performed on a bed. Therefore, they are beneficial for strengthening the lower back and core.

To perform the pelvic curl, follow these steps:

Bend your knees and set your feet hip-distance apart on the bed.

Lift your lower body by curling your pelvic towards your ribs, squeezing your buttocks, and curling your pelvis towards your ribs.

Hold for a five-second count.

Slowly lower your back to a five-second count, pressing your spine into the mattress.

6) Hip Opening Exercise

The frog is a hip-opening exercise that can be done while lying down or sitting. Hip openers keep your spine and hips flexible and aligned.

How to do it:

Bring your feet' soles together as near to your torso as possible.

Allow your knees to open as wide as they will go.

Breathe deeply while resting with your knees open.

7) Mermaid

The mermaid pilates stretch focuses your shoulders, inner thighs and obliques while also aiding diaphragmatic breathing.

Here's how it's done:

Stack (or stagger) your knees to the right as you sit.

Hold on to your shin or ankle on the bottom.

Inhale and reach up and across to the right with your left arm.

Rep three times on each side, then switch sides and repeat.

Bottom Line

Pilates is a great option for people with a sleep disorder, as it can improve sleep hours and sleep quality while decreasing daytime fatigue. Pilates can also reduce the severity of obstructive sleep apnea and snoring, which can complement treatment.

