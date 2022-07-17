7 Best Pre-Run Stretches You Can Do For Shin Splints

Shin splints are one of the most common injuries in runners. It's caused by inflammation of the muscles and tendons that attach to the tibia, which is the large bone in your lower leg.

The pain can range from mild to severe, but it often feels like you've got a stabbing or burning sensation just below your knee cap or on either side of your shins. As shin splints can make running uncomfortable, it's important to know how to prevent them before they get worse.

Luckily, there are a few stretches you can do before every run that can help keep your shins limber and keep them from getting too tight.

Best Pre-run Stretches For Shin Splints

Here's a look at seven best pre-run stretches for shin splints:

1) Soleus Stretch

Stand with your back to a wall, and place your hands on the wall at shoulder level. Step one foot forward at about three feet, keeping your other leg straight and bending the knee.

Keep your back straight, and look forward as you hold this position for 30 seconds or longer. Repeat with the other leg.

2) Extend and Flex

Extend your leg straight out in front of you, with your toes pointed. Flex your foot and point it down as far as possible. Hold for one second, and slowly return to its original position.

Repeat ten times on each side, alternating between the two positions each time. This stretch targets the muscles at the back of your lower legs (gastrocnemius and soleus) but also other muscles such as the calves and Achilles tendon.

The benefits of this stretch include improving flexibility in those areas and preventing injury from repetitive movements such as running or playing sports. It can also reduce soreness after exercise or working out at the gym (particularly if done before a workout).

It can keep your muscles loose during physical activities like dancing that require great concentration on balance rather than flexibility (e.g., ballet). It should not be painful when performed correctly; if it is, stop immediately.

3) Calf Raise

To stretch your calves, place a chair or bench in front of you. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and place one foot on the chair.

Raise your other leg behind you, holding it for ten seconds before lowering it back down to the ground. Repeat ten times, and switch legs.

4) Inner Calf Raise

Here's how you do it:

Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor.

Lift one foot off of the ground, and use your hands to pull up on your toes till you feel a stretch in your calf muscle.

Hold for 30 seconds; switch legs, and repeat.

Stretch each leg twice per day, once in the morning and once before bedtime (or after exercise).

Hold each stretch for 30 seconds at a time, repeating twice per leg throughout the day.

5) Ankle Pump

Here's how this exercise is done:

Start in a standing position, with your heels on the ground, knees slightly bent and arms at your sides.

Push up onto your toes by lifting the balls of your feet off of the floor and flexing your ankles as if you were trying to make them disappear into your calves (think: 'ankle pumps').

Hold this position for 30 seconds to one minute without bouncing. Lower back down gently (don't let yourself crash down). Repeat two more times for a total of three sets.

If you feel any pain during or after this workout, stop immediately. Pain indicates you're doing something wrong or overstretching an area where there's already damage.

If it continues even after resting for a few days and taking an anti-inflammatory medication like ibuprofen, see a doctor before continuing exercise routines involving this muscle group.

6) Fallen Arches Stretch

Next, you'll want to do the fallen arches stretch. This is a great one for runners with flat feet, as it helps activate the muscles that keep your arches lifted and supported.

To perform this stretch:

Find a sturdy object, such as a wall or tree. Stand facing away from the object with your feet together and toes pointed forward.

Shift your weight onto your right foot, and bend both knees till they're at 90 degrees.

Push down into the ball of your right foot to spread out across both bones of that foot so as not to compress them against each other or cause pain when you bend down further. You should feel it mostly in front of both heels rather than underneath them.

Hold this position for 30 seconds before repeating on the opposite side.

7) Cross-over Ankle Stretch

The cross-over ankle stretch is a great way to prepare your legs for the day ahead. It can help stretch out your Achilles tendon and calf muscles, which can become tight during long periods of training.

To perform this stretch:

Stand on one leg with your other foot crossed behind you in front of that leg at about waist height (or higher if possible). Your shin should be vertical, with only your toes touching the ground.

Hold this position for 30 seconds before switching legs and repeating three times on each side.

Takeaway

With the right stretches, you can help prevent shin splints and increase your flexibility.

Make sure you do the aforementioned stretches before every run and keep them in rotation.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you stretch before your runs? Yes No 0 votes so far