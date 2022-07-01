7 Best Simple and Effective Exercises You Can Do Daily for a Fit and Healthy Body

Whether you're trying to lose weight and tone up, or just want to keep that overall fitness, there are a ton of different ways to reap the benefits of exercise.

However, not all exercises fit your style so easily, which can make it difficult to know what works best for you.

Exercises to Keep Your Body Moving

You can do all of the below-mentioned body-weight exercises on your own. It doesn't matter if you're at home, in the office or at the park. Take your workout routine to the next level with these seven great exercises you can do daily for an athletic body.

1) Lunges

Balance exercises are a crucial component of a well-rounded workout programme. Lunges help accomplish that by encouraging functional mobility while also boosting your leg and gluteal strength.

To do lunges:

Begin by assuming a standing position with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides.

With your right leg, walk forward, bending your knee as you go and stopping till your thigh is parallel to the ground.

Make sure your right knee doesn't go past your right foot.

Return to your starting posture by pushing up with your right foot. Continue by using your left leg to complete one rep.

2) Push-ups

As many muscles are employed, pushups are among the most straightforward yet efficient bodyweight exercises you can perform. Push-ups can significantly increase the strength of the pectoralis, triceps and anterior deltoid muscles when included in a well-balanced training programme.

To perform push-ups:

Take a plank stance to begin. Your shoulders should be pushed back and down, and your neck should be in a neutral position.

Bend your elbows, and begin to descend your body to the ground.

Extend your elbowsm and go back to the beginning when your chest touches it. During the motion, pay attention to keeping your elbows tight to your torso.

Complete as many repetitions as you can.

3) Squats

Squats improve hip and lower back flexibility as well as lower body and core strength. They exert a significant amount of the body's main muscles, which results in a powerful calorie-burning effect.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides.

Brace your core, and push your hips back, bending your knees as if you're going to sit in a chair.

Ensure your knees don’t bow inward or outward, and drop down until you feel comfortable with a parallel squat position.

Pause for a second for extension after each repetition.

4) Overhead Dumbbell Press

Compound exercises, which make use of many joints and muscles, are ideal for people who lead hectic lives since they engage multiple body parts at once. One of the best workouts you can do for your shoulders, the standing overhead press also works your upper back and core.

To perform the overhead dumbbell press:

Choose a set of light dumbbells weighing no more than ten pounds, and stand upright, either with your feet shoulder-width apart or staggered.

With your upper arms parallel to the floor, raise the weights overhead.

Push up till your arms are fully extended above your head while bracing your core. Keep your neck and head still.

Bend your elbows after a brief pause, and lower the weight back down till your triceps muscle is once more parallel to the floor.

5) Side Planks

Don't overlook core-specific exercises like the side plank, as a healthy body needs a strong core as its foundation.

To make sure you're performing this motion correctly, concentrate on the mind-muscle connection and regulated movements.

Here's how it's done:

When resting on your right side, stack your left leg and foot on top of your right leg and foot. Put your right forearm on the floor, with your elbow directly beneath your shoulder to support your upper torso.

Your knees and hips should be raised off the ground as you tighten your core to stiffen your spine, and create a straight line with your body.

Controlled way of going back to the beginning.

6) Planks

Planks are a powerful exercise that work your entire body, including your abdominal muscles. Planking stabilises your midsection without putting as much stress on your back as crunches or situps may.

To perform planks:

With your hands and toes firmly planted on the ground, your back straight and your abs tight, start out in the pushup position.

Keep your gaze directly in front of your hands, and tuck your chin slightly.

Take slow, deep breaths and keep your body tense, focusing on engaging your stomach, shoulders, triceps, glutes and quads.

7) Glute Bridge

Your entire posterior chain is worked out by the glute bridge, which is not only good for your health but also improves the appearance of your booty.

To perform the glute bridge:

Lay on the floor with your knees bent, feet flat and arms straight out to the sides with your palms facing down - a good place to start.

By tightening your core, glutes and hamstrings, push through your heels to lift your hips off the ground.

Your upper back and shoulders should be flat on the floor, and an imaginary straight line should extend from your midsection to your knees.

Return to the starting position after a one- or two-second pause.

Takeaway

No one is a pro at working out after their first try, but it’s never too late to fall in love with fitness. In reality, there are plenty of simple ways to vary up your exercise routine. Eventually, staying healthy and fit isn’t just about working out. It’s about finding exercises that you enjoy doing and doing them regularly.

