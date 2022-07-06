7 Best Strength Training Exercises for Runners

Running is a tough sport, as it requires endurance, strength and speed. However, few runners know how to incorporate strength training into their regular running routine.

Doing so can improve your form and prevent injury; it can also help you get stronger while running faster.

Best Strength Training Exercises For Runners

Here's a look at seven best strength training exercises for runners:

1) Lunges

Lunges are a great exercise for the lower body and glutes. You can perform them with dumbbells, barbells or your body weight. Lunges can be done in a variety of ways to vary the intensity:

Forward lunge

Reverse lunge

Lateral lunge

Walking lunges

Lunges can engage and strengthen your entire lower body and help you build muscle in regions that could boost your running performance.

2) Single-Leg Glute Bridge

To perform this exercise, start on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips off the floor while keeping your back flat. Squeeze your glutes as hard as possible at the top of each rep, and hold for two seconds before lowering to repeat. Do three sets of ten reps on each leg.

That's a great way to work on balance and stability while also building strength in both glutes.

By working out one side at a time, you’re can isolate which muscle groups are stronger or weaker in each leg and can make adjustments accordingly.

3) Planks

Planks are a great exercise to build core strength, stability and endurance. Planks can be done on your hands or forearms and should be held for 30-60 seconds per set.

To perform this exercise, lie face down on the floor with your arms extended in front of you and toes tucked under. Tighten your glutes to lift your torso off the ground while keeping your hips lifted high enough so that only your shoulders, upper back and feet remain in contact with the floor.

If you're using your forearms for support, keep your elbows directly below shoulder level.

4) Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are an awesome way to build upper body strength, and they can also help you increase your grip strength.

If you have a pull-up bar at home, it's highly recommended to do pull-ups for a few sets every day.

You can also do them on the side of a door frame if you don't have access to a pull-up bar.

5) Bear Crawls

Bear crawls are precisely what they sound like: crawling around like a bear. To do this exercise, crawl forward on all fours while keeping your back straight and your head up (which will make it easier to breathe). Lift one arm and reach forward with it as far as possible without bending your elbow or knee.

Lift the opposite leg, and reach behind you with it till you feel a slight stretch in the thigh of that leg. Repeat these steps for ten repetitions per side before switching sides and repeating again from where you left off till all repetitions are complete for both arms and legs.

Bear crawls are an excellent exercise for runners, as they strengthen every muscle in your body while also improving balance, mobility, flexibility, coordination and posture, which are needed when running.

Additionally, bear crawls can help improve core strength by increasing stability in each joint throughout its range of motion. That can help prevent injury during runs by providing adequate support througt each stride cycle.

6) Glute Marches

Glute marches are a great way to warm up before running and a great way to cool down after running. They can also be used as a part of your strength training routine to strengthen your glutes and hips.

To perform a glute march, stand with a good posture, and lift one leg off the ground by flexing at the hip (don't bend forward or backward). Move the lifted leg out in front of you while keeping it straight, and move back behind you without allowing any rotation of the pelvis or lower back.

Repeat for 10-30 seconds on each side, depending on how strong and coordinated you feel.

7) Resistance Band Walks

To perform this exercise, follow these steps:

Hook the resistance band around your knees.

Walk forward 15 steps, and walk back as many steps.

Repeat this sequence twice before increasing the resistance on the band. You can also add a second band for an added challenge.

You can also try adding a jump squat when you hop back: squat down as if you're going to sit on a chair; then jump up, and land with both feet together (you should be jumping straight up).

That works best if you have two resistance bands; try starting with one at your knees and the other at chest height or higher.

Takeaway

Strength training is one of the best ways to improve your running form, prevent injury and recover from injury.

Strength training can help you run faster and longer while preventing injuries. Strength training can also help keep you running regularly by reducing your recovery time after workouts or races.

The aforementioned exercises can help you build a strong, injury-free body, which is important for runners. They can also improve your running form and prevent common injuries, such as IT band syndrome, plantar fasciitis and shin splints.

We recommend doing at least two of these movements every week to keep your legs strong and healthy.

LIVE POLL Q. How often do you workout? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes so far