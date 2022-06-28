7 Best Stretches to Ease Sciatica Pain

Sciatica generally refers to the pain that travels along the sciatic nerve. Starting with your lower back, this nerve travels through your buttocks and hips and goes down to each leg. Sciatica pain usually affects one side of the body and leads to pain, inflammation, and numbness in the leg. Some common causes of sciatica include injury, a ruptured disk, or spinal stenosis (narrowing of the spine).

The good news is that certain exercises and stretches can help provide relief from sciatica pain. By incorporating these stretches into your routine, you may be able to reduce some of the discomfort and improve your overall condition, helping you move more easily throughout the day.

Stretches to ease sciatica pain

1) Lying glute stretch

This stretch particularly helps to relieve pressure on the sciatic nerve by lengthening and improving the piriformis muscle.

Lying on your back, lift one foot and bring it to your opposite knee.

Rest your ankle on your thigh and hold the bottom thigh with your hands, simultaneously pulling it to your head.

Make sure to keep your spine against the floor.

Hold the position while breathing normally.

Repeat on the other side.

2) Knee to the opposite shoulder stretch

This is a simple stretch that helps reduce sciatica pain by loosening the piriformis and gluteal muscles.

Lie on your back with your feet flexed up and legs extended.

Bend your left leg and hold hands around your knees.

Now pull your left leg towards your right shoulder across your body.

Hold the position and feel the stretch in your muscles.

Push your knee to the initial position and repeat with the other leg.

3) Standing hamstring stretch

This stretch helps to reduce the stress in your lower back, which further results in less pressure on your sciatic nerve.

Stand straight in a relaxed position. Keep your hands at your sides, feet at a hip-width distance, and core engaged.

Keeping your right leg straight, step forward with your right foot so that your heel is on the floor.

Bending at your hips, swoop down and then stand with your arms straight. Bring your hands overhead and then lower them to your sides.

As you stand and stretch, feel the stretch in your hamstring muscles and spine.

Step forward with your left foot and repeat the exercise on the other side.

4) Pelvic tilt

Pelvic tilt helps to strengthen the glutes, lower back, and lower abdominal muscles.

Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides and legs bent.

Engage your belly muscles and flatten your back to the ground.

Now tilt your hips and pelvic slightly upwards and hold that position for a few breaths.

Release and relax for 10 seconds and then repeat.

5) Seated spinal twist

A seated spinal twist is a great stretch for sciatica pain as it helps create a motion that eases the pressure on your sciatic nerves and joints.

Sit up straight on the floor with your legs extended in front.

Bend your right leg and place your right foot on the floor outside of your left knee.

Start to twist towards your right knee and place your left elbow on the outside of your right knee to experience a deeper stretch.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds and then release your body.

Switch sides and repeat the exercise.

6) Knee-to-chest stretch

This stretch helps enhance spinal flexion and eases the pressed tissues over the sciatic nerve. Plus, it also helps relax the leg muscles and lower back to alleviate tension in the sciatic nerve.

Lie on your back with both your knees bent.

Bring your left knee towards your chest.

Hold it with both your hands and pull the knee towards you gently.

Hold for a few breaths and then lower your knee to the initial position.

Now repeat the exercise on your right knee.

You can also bring both knees towards your chest at the same time and continue with the exercise.

7) Seated hip stretch

The seated hip stretch is an effective piriformis stretch that helps relieve sciatica pain by relieving pressure on the sciatic nerve.

Sit straight on a chair with your feet on the ground and your knees at a 90-degree bent.

Now lift the affected leg and cross your ankle over your opposite knee.

Slowly bend forward, breathing deeply over your crossed leg, and hold the position for a few seconds.

Release and relax.

Takeaway

Sciatica pain is a condition that can be really distressing. However, incorporating these stretches can definitely work wonders in improving your condition.

