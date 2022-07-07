7 Best Stretches to Help You Improve at Split

The split is a stretch not everyone is capable of executing. It looks super easy when toddlers do it. However, after that, as we grow bigger and our bones and muscles begin to get stronger, we tend to lose mobility in that area. Even if you generally have flexible hips, the split can be difficult to do.

However, just like with all exercises, it takes practice to master and build a foundation. It's totally unadvisable to jump into doing a split at the very start. Instead, it’s better to be patient, and take your time with it. There are stretches you can do to build up to eventually doing a split over the course of a few weeks.

Best Stretches To Help You Do Splits

Full splits. Image via Pexels/Marta Wave

Here are seven stretches to prepare you for doing splits. All these stretches target various muscles that are usually engaged while doing a split. These preparatory stretches should help you improve flexibility in these areas, enabling you to do splits:

1) Seated Forward Bend

Here's how you do it:

Sit down on the floor, and extend your legs out in front of you. Keep your knees locked straight.

Lean forward, and reach for your toes. If you can’t reach your toes, grip your shins, and pull yourself down to get your head to touch your knees.

Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat for three to four rounds.

2) Low Lunge

Here's how you do it:

Get into a high plank position. Bring your right leg forward, and place your foot between your palms.

Drop your left knee on the floor behind you. Push your weight over your right leg to drive your knee over your foot.

Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat it for three to four rounds on each side.

3) Lizard Lunge

Here's how you do it:

Get into a high plank position. Bring your right leg forward, and place your foot beside your hands.

Drop yourself down onto your elbows.

Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat for three to four rounds on each side.

4) Half Split Stretch

Here's how you do it:

Kneel down on the floor, and extend your right leg out ahead of you, keeping your knee straight.

Hinge forward, and place your hands on either side of your right foot, trying to get your head closer to your knees.

Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat for three to four rounds on each side.

5) Frog Stretch

Here's how you do it:

Get onto all fours on the floor, and part your knees wide.

Push your feet past your knees, and flatten them by turning your toes out to the sides.

Drop down to your elbows, and lean back by pushing your hips backward.

Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat for three to four rounds.

6) Single Leg Extension

Here's how you do it:

Lay on the floor on your back. Raise your right leg up straight while keeping the left leg flat on the floor.

Grab your right thigh, and try to pull your leg closer to your body, keeping your knee locked.

Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat for three to four rounds on each side.

7) Seated Straddle Stretch

Here's how you do it:

Sit down on the floor with your legs straight in front of you.

Open up your legs by pushing your feet away to either side of your body, forming a V-shape.

Hinge forward, and try to grab your feet. If you can’t reach your feet, grip your shins, and pull yourself down to get your chest to touch the floor.

Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat for three to four rounds.

Takeway

The aforementioned exercises are the best stretches to prepare yourself for unlocking the splits. Be sure to practice them at least thrice a week for optimal results. Most importantly, be patient, and work progressively towards it. Good luck.

