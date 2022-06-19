7 Best Trap Exercises for Women to Get a Better Posture

Trap exercises are the perfect way to correct the bad posture habits we develop over the years.

A good set of traps helps us stand taller, feel more confident and be less likely to suffer from back pain later in life. By working on your traps, you will also improve your balance and coordination, which can help prevent falls if you are a senior citizen.

Best Trap Exercises for Women to Improve Posture

Here are seven best trap exercises for women to improve their posture:

1) Farmer's Walk

The farmer's walk is the most recommended exercise for strengthening and toning the traps. It's a total-body fitness workout that strengthens the core and grip. This workout necessitates the use of weights. If you don't have any dumbbells or kettlebells at home, you can bring water bottles.

To do this exercise:

On either side, place the weights on the floor.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your back straight. Look forward while rolling your shoulders back.

Without bending your torso forward, bend your knees, and lower your body. Choose your weights, and prepare to go forward.

With the weights, take 10-15 steps while keeping your core engaged and shoulders neutral.

2) Wide Grip Row

This workout focuses on the traps in the middle and lower regions of the body to help improve your posture. This workout can be done at a nearby gym. Learn how to appropriately retract your shoulder blades and maintain excellent posture with various pulling movements. Ideally, a trainer should examine your form.

To do the wide grip row:

Attach a wide bar to a cable machine pulley at shoulder height.

Keep your arms and elbows just below shoulder height and your shoulder blades engaged while holding the bar. This is where you'll begin.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together as tightly as possible while driving your elbows backward.

Attempt to bring the bar to your chest (it's fine if you can't do so).

3) Face Pulls

Face pulls are another good traps exercise for women to work on their posture. They're simple, but you'll need the help of a trainer initially to keep an eye on your form. It's also ideal to complete this workout at the gym.

To do face pulls:

Place the cable machine just above your head level, to begin.

Include the two-handled rope attachment.

With an overhand grip, reach forward, and grab the handles (palms facing the floor).

Step backwards till your arms are completely stretched. Kneel in a comfortable position.

This is your starting position; roll your shoulders back, and pull the weight just enough to lift it off the stack.

Straighten your arms, and bring them to the sides of your head.

4) Suitcase Deadlift

The suitcase deadlift is an excellent way to improve trap strength and posture. It is also beneficial to the core. To do this exercise, you'll need a kettlebell.

To this move:

Next to your right foot, place a kettlebell.

Stand tall, shoulders rolled back and feet hip-width apart. This is where you'll begin.

Lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips out. Extend both arms out in front of you.

With your right hand, pick up the kettlebell.

Return to a standing position.

5) Shrugs

The most common trap exercise for improving strength and posture is shrugs. You can do them with or without weights, at home or at the gym.

To do shrugs:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart, shoulders rolled back and forth, soft knees, and a forward gaze. In each hand, you may carry a two-pound dumbbell.

Raise your shoulders as much as possible. Touching your shoulders to your ears is the goal.

To enhance the contraction in your upper traps, pause at the peak of the shrug.

Return your shoulders to their initial position by gently releasing the shrug.

6) Blackburn Exercise

The lower and middle traps are targeted in the Blackburn exercise. This workout can be done without any equipment at home or at the gym.

To this exercise:

On a mat or a bench, lie on your stomach. Keep your arms outstretched to the sides, palms down.

Lift the arms up without bending the elbows by squeezing the shoulder blades together.

Relax by counting to five.

7) Wall Push-ups

The traps, shoulder blades, chest and your posture can all benefit from wall push-ups. This workout can be done anywhere at home or in the gym.

Here's how you do it:

As you face the wall, stand about two feet away.

Put your palms flat on the wall, shoulders relaxed and arms outstretched. This is where you'll begin.

Keep your back straight while bending your elbows and moving your upper torso close to the wall.

Relax; take a pause, and return to your initial position.

Takeaway

A good posture can help you reduce your risk of injuries and also improve your overall health. It can also help reduce back pain and help you experience a better quality of life as you age. In addition to performing these exercises, be sure to check out our posture tips and tricks to maintain a good posture.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! No 0 votes so far