7 Best Trap Workouts To Build A Muscular Back

Athletes are aware of traps whereas laymen unintentionally work on it. It does not mean that traps are important just for athletes. To put things in perspective, your upper traps are situated in your neck, your middle traps are located in your shoulders and parts of your upper back and your lower traps are located in your middle back.

Traps are important when it comes to moving your scapula. What one must remember when they are working on their traps is that the form and the range of motion are extremely important. A lot of times, people do the right exercises but either give up too early or do not maintain the right posture.

These are absolute blunders. Not only that, you must also increase the number of reps and you must make sure that you hold the final position for a little longer. These increase the tension on your traps and increase the productivity of the workout.

However, as we know, there is a limit to everything. You might see results but you must also know when to stop. Overtraining your traps can result in issues like back pain, bad posture, decreased mobility etc. You must talk to your trainer before you start with this workout.

Weightlifting - Commonwealth Games Day 1

Now, let us look at a traps workout that will help you get a muscular back:

Exercise #1

Bent Over Y With Dumbbells

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand with your feet about shoulder width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand such that your thumbs face up.

Step 2: Bend at your hips and push your upper body towards the ground. Make sure that your back remains straight and your abs are pulled in.

Step 3: Now, without bending your arms, raise the weights in front of you such that your arms form a Y.

Step 4: Hold this position for 3 seconds and get back down to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 10 reps each.

