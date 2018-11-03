×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

7 Best Trap Workouts To Build A Muscular Back

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
32   //    03 Nov 2018, 11:53 IST

Athletes are aware of traps whereas laymen unintentionally work on it. It does not mean that traps are important just for athletes. To put things in perspective, your upper traps are situated in your neck, your middle traps are located in your shoulders and parts of your upper back and your lower traps are located in your middle back.

Traps are important when it comes to moving your scapula. What one must remember when they are working on their traps is that the form and the range of motion are extremely important. A lot of times, people do the right exercises but either give up too early or do not maintain the right posture.

These are absolute blunders. Not only that, you must also increase the number of reps and you must make sure that you hold the final position for a little longer. These increase the tension on your traps and increase the productivity of the workout.

However, as we know, there is a limit to everything. You might see results but you must also know when to stop. Overtraining your traps can result in issues like back pain, bad posture, decreased mobility etc. You must talk to your trainer before you start with this workout.

Weightlifting - Commonwealth Games Day 1
Weightlifting - Commonwealth Games Day 1

Now, let us look at a traps workout that will help you get a muscular back:

Exercise #1

Bent Over Y With Dumbbells

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand with your feet about shoulder width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand such that your thumbs face up.

Step 2: Bend at your hips and push your upper body towards the ground. Make sure that your back remains straight and your abs are pulled in.

Step 3: Now, without bending your arms, raise the weights in front of you such that your arms form a Y.

Step 4: Hold this position for 3 seconds and get back down to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 10 reps each. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Workout Tips Back Workout Tips
Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
6 Lower Trap Exercises To Build Your Lower Traps
RELATED STORY
5 Killer Trap Workouts to Build Strong Trapezius Muscles
RELATED STORY
5 Best Kettlebell Workouts To Build Muscle
RELATED STORY
6 Best Bodyweight Workouts To Hit Every Muscle 
RELATED STORY
5 Top Back Exercises for Men To Build Muscular Back
RELATED STORY
7 CrossFit Workouts Without Using Weights
RELATED STORY
5 Explosive Push Up Workouts To Build A Strong And...
RELATED STORY
5 Killer Arm Workouts Without Weights To Build Muscular Arms
RELATED STORY
6 Insane MMA Workouts To Build Muscle And Strength 
RELATED STORY
5 Killer Cardio Workouts For Men To Get A Muscular Body
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us