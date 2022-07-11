7 Best Workouts You Can Do In Bed

Working out from the comfort of your bed can be a great way to get some exercise, but there are some important things to remember.

First, make sure you have a stable surface before you start. If you're using a mattress that isn't completely flat or has holes in it, that could cause an injury. Second, if you plan on doing any exercises that involve jumping—such as push-ups or aerobics—make sure there's plenty of room underneath to avoid things flying around.

Best Workouts To Do In Bed

Here are the seven amazing workouts you can do in bed:

1) Planks

A plank is a great exercise you can do anywhere, including in bed. It’ll build strength and endurance in your core, which is important for maintaining good posture and preventing back pain.

To do it:

Lie on your stomach with your arms extended straight out in front of you, palms flat on the floor.

Lift yourself up onto your toes while keeping the arms straight and the body still to form a 'V' shape). Keep doing that for as long as possible—the longer you hold it, the stronger your core will become.

2) Knee-To-Elbow Crunches

To perform a knee-to-elbow crunch, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the bed. Extend your arms straight out to the sides of your body, palms facing down.

Bring both knees up to meet just above your chest, keeping the soles of both feet firmly pressed together.

Slowly lower them back down till they're almost at 90 degrees.

Repeat this movement ten times before switching legs and repeating another set of ten repetitions with each leg (20 total).

To make it harder, try adding ankle weights or holding a dumbbell in each hand while performing them. Make sure you keep your form as you do so.

3) Side Plank

Here's how it's done:

Lie on your side with your shoulders over your hips and knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Lift up onto your forearm, keeping the arm straight and in line with the shoulder (not out to the side).

Straighten both legs while lifting up onto that elbow, so that you are balancing on one foot and holding a plank position on one arm (your other hand is also on the bed).

Keep good posture by pulling your belly button toward your spine and keeping both shoulders back like you’re standing tall at attention in front of a mirror.

Try to hold this position for 30 seconds per side; if it seems too tricky, start with ten seconds per side till you gain more strength.

This move works all areas of core stability: upper back muscles (traps), middle back muscles (rhomboids), lower back muscles (erector spinae), abdominal muscles and oblique abdominals as well as glutes, making it perfect for toning everything from head to toe.

4) Squats

How to do a squat:

Stand with your feet pointing forward, shoulder-width apart.

Bend at the knees, and push your butt back as if you were sitting on a chair. You should feel a stretch in your calves and hamstrings (the muscles along the back of your legs).

As you lower into position, keep pushing backward till you feel like there's no more room to go through with it—but don’t force yourself too hard into this position.

The point here is not to touch the floor with your hands or glutes; that is only for those ready for advanced versions of squats. The goal is to simply to get down as far as possible without letting yourself fall over backward or lose balance by leaning too far forwards or sideways.

Just make sure that when you feel like reaching that limit where there is no more room left in front of or behind you before stopping altogether. Otherwise it could cause an injury if done incorrectly.

5) Wall Sit

To do it:

Stand with your back against a wall, and place your feet about one arm's length away from the wall.

Bend at the waist till you're parallel to floor (or as close as you can get).

Keep your legs straight and tense; engage your core muscles, and extend both arms in front of you. Hold for as long as possible (up to sixty seconds) before relaxing and repeating this exercise.

The longer you hold this position—and the closer it is to being perfectly flat—the harder it will be on your body. To make this move easier for beginners or people with lower fitness levels who aren't used to holding this position for extended periods of time yet, try doing seated wall sits instead (i.e., leaning against a chair or couch instead of using just gravity alone).

To challenge yourself further once these progressions have become too easy, try performing dynamic movements while holding onto dumbbells (like alternating biceps curls or shoulder presses).

6) Bridge

The bridge is a great exercise for your core and lower back muscles. It also strengthens your glutes, hamstrings and quads.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Engage the glutes as you lift your hips up into the air, so that weight is supported only by the shoulders and head (keep your head off the pillow, or any other supporting surface).

Hold for 30 seconds. Make it harder: Lift one leg off the floor as you raise hips above chest level; hold for 30 seconds before lowering both legs together and repeating with the opposite leg lifted up in the air.

7) Leg Raises

Here's how to perform leg raises:

Lie on your back with both legs extended, feet together. Place your hands under the lower part of your waist, and raise both legs up till they're straight in front of you. Slowly lower them to their original position.

Repeat for ten repetitions or as many times as possible in one minute, then rest for 30 seconds before repeating again. Leg raises are a great workout for your core, and aren't too taxing either.

Conclusion

The bed is the perfect place to get in a workout. No more excuses. Just think about all of the benefits: you can do it in your own home; it’s relaxing and convenient, and there are many different exercises to choose from.

We hope this article has inspired you to take some time for yourself today—even if that means just laying down on your mattress for ten minutes before bedtime and doing some simple stretches or squats.

