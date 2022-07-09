7 Best Yoga Poses for Headache Relief

A headache can be caused due to several reasons, including blocked sinuses, stress, poor posture and digestion issues, such as delayed digestion, dietary intolerance and gastric.

Even though there're a variety of medications and therapies that can help provide relief, yoga can be one of the safest and most efficient ways to relieve headaches. Yoga helps open up the body, enables the organs to work more efficiently and promotes metabolism and digestion.

So, if you’ve had a headache for years or have recently been diagnosed with a migraine, it may be the right time to roll out a yoga mat. Practicing specific yoga asanas for a few minutes every day can help with a variety of headaches and alleviate the pain if you are experiencing one.

Yoga Poses for Headache Relief

Here's a look at seven yoga poses that can provide relief from headaches:

1) Balasana (Child’s pose)

Balasana is an effective yoga pose that helps open your shoulders, spine and back and releases stress from your upper body, resulting in better blood flow to your head. This pose requires you to rest your head on the ground, which activates the pressure points on the forehead and helps relieve headaches.

To do it:

Come to your knees and hands on the yoga mat, allowing your big toes to touch your knees out on the mat.

Bring your abdomen to rest between your thighs, and place your forehead on the floor.

Relax your jaws, eyes and shoulders. If you are not feeling comfortable placing your forehead on the ground, use a yoga block, and rest your forehead on it.

2) Hastapadasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Hastapadasana activates the neurological system by enhancing blood flow. This asana also helps calm the mind and promotes mental relaxation while relieving headaches and migraines.

To do it:

Stand tall with your feet together and hands on your sides.

Lift both hands above your head, and slowly bend forward from your hips.

Simultaneously, bring your hands towards your feet, and try to touch the floor.

3) Ardha Pincha Mayurasana (Dolphin Pose)

The Ardha pincha mayurasana gives a good stretch to your neck and back and also allows proper blood flow to the brain, relieving headaches.

To do it:

Get on your fours, and keep your knees and hands on the floor.

Place your forearm firmly on the ground, and make sure your shoulders and elbows are in a straight line.

Raise your body, making sure your hips and back safely come off the floor.

Your head should be stable on the ground and firmly tucked between your elbows.

As you do that, your head, forearms and feet should be the only body parts in contact with the floor.

4) Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing Dog)

The Adho mukha svanasana helps improve blood circulation and allows quick relief from headaches. This pose stretches your body, strengthens your muscles and bones and also clears your mind.

To do it:

Come on all your fours, with your knees and hands on the ground.

Lift your hips, and allow your body to make an inverted 'V; shape.

Keep your feet and fingers flat on the floor.

Keep your gaze down, and engage your core muscles throughout the pose.

Hold the position.

5) Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

The Setu bandhasana is an amazing pose to reduce upper body stress and tension. This pose requires you to lift your upper body over your head, improving blood circulation to your brain. Moreover, this asana also helps relieve anxiety and reduces depression by calming the central nervous system and brain.

To do it:

Start by lying on your back, with your feet firmly placed on the floor, knees pointing up and arms on your sides.

As you inhale, raise your hips off the floor towards the ceiling, keeping your chin away from the chest.

Press your head down into the mat, and relax.

6) Viparita Karani (Legs Up The Wall Pose)

The Viparita karani is an excellent restorative pose that helps blood flow in the opposite direction towards your brain. The more blood there is in your brain, the less painful your headache might be.

To do it:

Lie on your back against a wall, and extend your legs towards the ceiling.

Make sure your legs are perpendicular to your upper body.

Slowly bend your toes backwards towards your face, and allow your arms to be on your sides.

7) Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

The Shavasana is a profound meditative pose that helps your entire body to relax. When suffering from a headache, this pose can help calm your mind and assist in relieving the pain.

To do it:

Lie down on your back, with your legs extended out and your arms on your side. Keep your palms facing the ceiling above.

Close your eyes, and relax in this position.

Breathe deeply, and stay still for at least two to three minutes.

Takeaway

While these are some effective yoga poses for headaches, people with glaucoma or high blood pressure should be mindful when performing them. While it's always best to consult a doctor if headaches affect your everyday routine, yoga could be the safest place to start.

