7 Best Bodyweight Exercises That You Should Do If You Have Sensitive Knees

When it comes to fitness, most of us tend to focus on upper body exercises, but one important part of our bodies almost always gets left out—the knees.

If you have sensitive knees, you might wonder how can get yourself in shape. Maybe you even gave up on exercise because of pain, but that shouldn't be the case.

There are mant exercises that can help build strength in your legs, core and lower body while keeping your knees in tip-top shape.

Bodyweight Exercises to Strengthen Your Knees

1) Lateral Band Walk

The lateral band walk is a favourite exercise of trainers, and for good reason. It specifically targets abductor muscles, which control how the hips turn .

Strong abductors keep the knees—which are only supposed to bend in one direction—in good alignment, protecting them from caving in or flaring on your squats and lunges.

Story continues below ad

Get a mini-band of at least medium tension and wrap it around both legs just above the knees at the end of your warmup (or make it harder by taking a second band of lighter tension around the calves, too).

Sit back into a quarter squat and take sideways steps in one direction, toes front and legs not fully together.

You can complete three sets of ten reps in one way, then switch.

2) Single Leg Glute Bridge

Story continues below ad

Everyone sits for most of the day, so our butt muscles weaken, and our lower backs soften and tend to bow forward.

Bridges and thrusters work the posterior chain (back muscles), as well as the hip and knee joints, to keep them straight and secure.

Begin on your back on a mat with your arms down by your sides.

Bend one knee and plant your foot roughly two fist-widths apart as close to your butt as you can.

Straighten the opposite leg. To press your hips to the sky, press firmly into your foot and tighten your butt muscles; your knees, hips, and shoulders will form a plane at the top.

Before descending and repeating, hold for up to five beats.

Story continues below ad

3) Bulgarian Split Squat

This move, which is essentially a supported single-leg squat, has a lot of excellent aspects about it.

Working unilaterally (one side at a time) can fix strength imbalances that you might not notice when doing bilateral exercises like back squats and deadlifts.

Before you add weight, make sure you have the mechanics down.

Place your back foot on a bench so that one foot is in front and one is behind.

Squeeze your butt and keep your hips square while bending both knees to 90 degrees.

Make sure they align with each other and don't lean forward. Press into the heel of your front foot to come back to standing position.

Story continues below ad

4) Wall Squat

A wall squat is a fabulous way to get started and relieve pressure on the knees. Good form is also enforced by leaning against the wall. Reduce the range of motion of squats to make them safer for weak knees. Squat only as far as you can without hurting yourself.

To do the wall sit:

Stand with your back against the wall and your feet two feet in front of you.

Slide down till your knees are bent at a right angle, with your thighs parallel to the floor.

Keep your hands on your hips to help maintain balance. Hold for 30 seconds.

Return to the starting position by straightening your knees and standing tall again.

Story continues below ad

5) Sumo Squat

Sumo squats are a great compound exercise that will strengthen your lower body, including your inner thighs and hips. Adding this exercise to your routine will help you better balance and protect your hips from injury during other intense or heavy physical activities.

Stand with your feet spread wide and pointed out to the sides.

Clasp your hands together at your chest, then lower into a squat by bending your knees and pressing your hips back.

Keep your thighs parallel to the floor, your knees firm, back straight and body lifted. Go back to a standing position.

Story continues below ad

6) Straight Leg Raises

Both your quadriceps and hip flexor muscles are strengthened by the straight leg raise. When you flex your foot at the end of the action, your shins should tighten as well.

Lie supine on a mat, legs stretched out in front of you, feet clasped together.

Place your hands behind your buttocks to support yourself.

Lift your legs up until they are upright, pressing your lower back on the mat.

Return to the starting posture by slowly lowering your legs.

Story continues below ad

7) Knee Circles

Knee circles are a good warm-up exercise for the knees and ankles, and they can help with pain and stiffness. This exercise should be done at the start of your lower body or complete body workout regimen if you're prone to injuries.

Stand tall with your knees bent and together.

Hold your knees with your hands and rotate your knees to the sides in small circles, one direction and then the other.

Bottom Line

Story continues below ad

Keep in mind that if you have sensitive knees, you may need to start off with very simple exercises like the wall sit and then work your way up to more challenging ones.

The best thing you can do is just listen to your body, and when in doubt, always consult a physical therapist or doctor before starting a new exercise routine.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these workouts? Yeah! No, never did. 0 votes so far