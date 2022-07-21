7 Cardio Workouts to Reduce Your Body Fat Percentage

Cardio is primarily associated to weight loss, and why wouldn’t it be? Cardio exercises work up a sweat and shed lots of calories, which subsequently leads to weight loss and a reduced percentage of body fat. However, your body fat percentage will only go down if you follow a proper diet as well, one with a calorie deficit. Lifestyle habits also matter.

Cardio is not great just for fat loss, though. It's also a great way to improve your endurance, metabolism and overall function of the body. Regular cardio exercise improves your stamina significantly, contributing to the quality of your life. You’ll find it easier to breathe, move and function.

Best Cardio Exercises to Reduce Body Fat

Here are seven of the best cardio exercises to help with weight loss and eventually reduce your body fat percentage.

#1 Running

Running is one of the top cardio workouts for anybody trying to lose weight, improve their stamina or just to keep fit. It's also one of the easiest to perform; you only need space to run and yourself.

Maybe a good pair of shoes and your headphones are also needed. On average, a 150-pound adult can burn between 600 to 800 calories an hour, depending on their running speed. That’s not such a bad reason to go outside.

#2 Cycling

Aside from being a great way to commute, cycling also makes for a fabulous cardio workout session. Moreover, you don’t even need an actual bicycle; most fitness centres come equipped with stationary cycles you can use to get your sweat on. In an hour, a 150-pound adult can burn up to 600 calories on a bike.

#3 Swimming

Who doesn’t love splashing around in a swimming pool? Turns out, it can actually do you good. Studies have shown that the average 150-pound adult can burn up to 400 to 650 calories an hour, depending on the stroke they employ and their speed.

#4 HIIT

HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training, which is a form of exercise comprising short bursts of energy followed by brief periods of recovery.

It's believed to burn more calories than low-intensity, steady-state exercises, such as jogging or rowing. That's due to the body using anaerobic systems (without oxygen) to fuel the workout, expending more energy. A 150-pound adult can burn up to 400 calories in just one 30-minute HIIT circuit.

#5 Kickboxing

Kickboxing is a sport that delivers more benefits than simply burning calories and shedding fat. Although not considered as cardio by most, one kickboxing session with conditioning can burn about 800 calories in an average 150-pound adult. Self-defence with the added benefit of weight loss? Sign us up!

#6 Kettlebell Workouts

Although somewhat intimidating, kettlebells are a great piece of equipment that can be used in multiple ways, even in HIIT workouts. Not only do they help you get stronger and build muscle, but the added weight and resistance of the kettlebells also require more energy and burn more calories.

#7 StairMaster

The StairMaster is a relatively new equipment, which is a treadmill and staircase in one. It's a mini escalator that comes with pre-made routines to increase and decrease the speed and incline of the machine. A 150-pound adult can burn between 300 to 500 calories an hour, depending on the settings they choose.

Takeaway

Losing weight is a challenge, but it’s not impossible. With so many options out there, it shouldn’t be difficult to find something you enjoy and can stick to. Try one of the aforementioned workouts out; stick to it for a few weeks, and watch how it helps you shed fat.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you trying to lose weight? Yep! Not really. 0 votes so far