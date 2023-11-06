7 common causes of childhood obesity to look out for

Childhood obesity has grown into a severe issue that affects children all over the world. Obesity is a severe medical condition affecting kids and teens just like adults. It's particularly concerning because the extra pounds frequently set children on a trajectory to medical conditions that used to be adult problems—diabetes, elevated blood pressure, and high cholesterol.
Childhood obesity has ramifications beyond physical health. Children and adolescents who are overweight or obese may experience depression and have a negative self-image and self-esteem.
10 causes of childhood obesity
The biggest reason for childhood obesity is unhealthy lifestyle choices. Childhood obesity can, however, be caused by hereditary and hormonal causes. The following are some of the primary causes of childhood obesity:
1) Medication
There are numerous causes of medication-related weight gain. Many medicines tend to make you feel hungry. It also leads you to overeat and gain weight. Some medications may affect your body's metabolism.
This causes you to weigh more, even though you don't gain weight. Other medications could have an impact on how the human body accumulates and absorbs carbohydrates and other nutrients.
2) Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a disorder that occurs when your body cannot efficiently metabolize glucose. Diabetes can cause severe problems, including
- Blindness
- Kidney Failure
- Nerve damage
Overweight children and adults are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. The illness, however, may be treatable via dietary and lifestyle modifications.
3) Socioeconomic factors
Certain childhood obesity risk factors, such as residing in a low-income neighborhood and surroundings could mean that there is a lack of availability of fresh vegetables and fruits.
As a result, such societies are compelled to consume an excessive quantity of carbs and processed foods in comparison to a healthy, low-calorie diet.
4) Genetics
Obesity in children can be predisposed to by genetic factors. Children who have obese parents or siblings are more likely to develop the illness themselves.
Various genes have been linked to weight gain in studies. Although obesity runs in families, not every kid with a family history of obesity will become obese.
5) Sleep disorders
Sleep deprivation has been shown in studies to increase appetite and lead to overeating, most likely due to the impact on hormones that associate hunger and fullness.
Furthermore, studies have shown that a lack of sleep might boost your preference for foods heavy in carbs, calories, and fat. Those who get sufficient restful sleep are likely to eat fewer calories compared to those who don't.
6) Diet
Consuming high-calorie foods, such as baked goods and processed foods, may affect children and be a major cause of their being overweight. Eating too many sweets or chocolates may also raise the likelihood of children developing diabetes.
7) Lack of exercise
In addition to outdoor activities, children always desire to spend time on television, use their cell phones, or enjoy video games. This practice may also enhance the likelihood of being overweight.
If you have concerns that your child may be obese, speak with their doctor. Their provider can help you determine whether the weight of your child is concerning. They can help you devise a plan to get your family and friends back on track with healthier eating and more strenuous physical activity.