7 common causes of childhood obesity to look out for

Childhood obesity has grown into a severe issue that affects children all over the world. Obesity is a severe medical condition affecting kids and teens just like adults. It's particularly concerning because the extra pounds frequently set children on a trajectory to medical conditions that used to be adult problems—diabetes, elevated blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

Childhood obesity has ramifications beyond physical health. Children and adolescents who are overweight or obese may experience depression and have a negative self-image and self-esteem.

10 causes of childhood obesity

The biggest reason for childhood obesity is unhealthy lifestyle choices. Childhood obesity can, however, be caused by hereditary and hormonal causes. The following are some of the primary causes of childhood obesity:

Medications causing childhood obesity (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by PixaBay)

1) Medication

There are numerous causes of medication-related weight gain. Many medicines tend to make you feel hungry. It also leads you to overeat and gain weight. Some medications may affect your body's metabolism.

This causes you to weigh more, even though you don't gain weight. Other medications could have an impact on how the human body accumulates and absorbs carbohydrates and other nutrients.

2) Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a disorder that occurs when your body cannot efficiently metabolize glucose. Diabetes can cause severe problems, including

Blindness

Kidney Failure

Nerve damage

Diabetes causing childhood obesity (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by photomix)

Overweight children and adults are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. The illness, however, may be treatable via dietary and lifestyle modifications.

3) Socioeconomic factors

Certain childhood obesity risk factors, such as residing in a low-income neighborhood and surroundings could mean that there is a lack of availability of fresh vegetables and fruits.

Importance of fruits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Jane Doan)

As a result, such societies are compelled to consume an excessive quantity of carbs and processed foods in comparison to a healthy, low-calorie diet.

4) Genetics

Obesity in children can be predisposed to by genetic factors. Children who have obese parents or siblings are more likely to develop the illness themselves.

Importance of proper sleep during childhood (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Towfiqu)

Various genes have been linked to weight gain in studies. Although obesity runs in families, not every kid with a family history of obesity will become obese.

5) Sleep disorders

Sleep deprivation has been shown in studies to increase appetite and lead to overeating, most likely due to the impact on hormones that associate hunger and fullness.

overweight caused by sleep disturbances (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Miriam)

Furthermore, studies have shown that a lack of sleep might boost your preference for foods heavy in carbs, calories, and fat. Those who get sufficient restful sleep are likely to eat fewer calories compared to those who don't.

6) Diet

Consuming high-calorie foods, such as baked goods and processed foods, may affect children and be a major cause of their being overweight. Eating too many sweets or chocolates may also raise the likelihood of children developing diabetes.

Importance of diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Polina)

7) Lack of exercise

In addition to outdoor activities, children always desire to spend time on television, use their cell phones, or enjoy video games. This practice may also enhance the likelihood of being overweight.

If you have concerns that your child may be obese, speak with their doctor. Their provider can help you determine whether the weight of your child is concerning. They can help you devise a plan to get your family and friends back on track with healthier eating and more strenuous physical activity.