7 effective exercises you can do at your desk

If you are struggling to take out time to stay active because of long working hours, the best you can do is incorporate short desk exercises throughout your day. Sitting for long hours at your desk can lead to health complications, including body pain, muscle soreness, weight gain and so on.

Physical inactivity doesn’t just affect your body and health but can also directly impact your work performance and dedication. Therefore, even exercising for ten minutes at your desk can ensure body movement and help you push through mid-day laziness.

We’ve made a list of some of the easiest and most effective desk exercises you can try to get your body moving throughout your office hours.

Effective desk exercises you can do:

#1 Triceps Dips

Muscles worked: chest and triceps

Instructions:

Stand straight with a chair behind you. Make sure the chair has no wheels.

Put both your palms on the chair. Your fingers should face away from you.

Keep your legs out in front of you and your heels on the ground.

Slowly lower yourself so that your upper arms are parallel to the ground.

Return to the starting position.

Repeat at least ten to 15 reps.

Check out this video for reference:

#2 Arm Pulses

Muscles worked: shoulders, triceps and arms.

Instructions:

Stand straight with both your arms by your side and your palms facing behind.

Slowly pulse your arms backwards for 20 to 30 seconds, keeping them as straight and long as possible.

Repeat at least ten times for 20 seconds.

Check out this video for reference:

#3 Desk Pushups

Muscles worked: chest and triceps

Instructions:

Stand straight by facing your desk. Lean against the desk with your hands a bit wider than shoulder-width apart. Both your arms should be straight.

Slowly start lowering yourself so that your chest reaches the desk.

Push yourself back to the starting position.

Repeat for ten to 15 reps.

Check out this video for reference:

#4 Squats

Muscles worked: glutes, core, hamstrings and quads

Instructions:

Stand straight, and keep your office chair just behind you.

Your feet should be shoulder-width apart and both your hands properly stretched out in front of you.

Slowly lower down your body till your hips almost touch the chair. Make sure to keep your knees and your toes in line.

Return to your starting position, and repeat this exercise 10 to 15 times.

Check out this video for reference:

#5 Desk Donkey Kicks

Muscles worked: hamstrings and glutes

Instructions:

Stand straight by facing your desk.

Keeping your body in a straight line, lean against the desk.

Stand on one leg, and keep the other knee bent at a 90-degree angle.

Slowly kick your bent knee back.

Hold the position, and slowly go back to your starting position.

Repeat at least ten to 15 times with both legs.

Check out this video for reference:

#6 Seated Leg Extension

Muscles worked: quads

Instructions:

Sit straight with both your feet flat on the ground.

Slowly lift one leg straight out in front of you and parallel to the floor. Squeeze the front muscles of your thigh as you lift your leg.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and lower your leg and take the starting position.

Repeat at least ten times with both legs.

Check out this video for reference:

#7 Oblique Twists

Muscles worked: obliques

Instructions:

Start by sitting in a swivelling chair.

Put your hands on the edge of the desk.

Spin yourself to one side, and switch to the other. Do not twist your hands.

Repeat for at least ten to 15 reps on each side.

Check out this video for reference:

Some other options:

If you are in a closed space with your colleagues and don’t feel comfortable exercising at your desk, there are some other things you can do to incorporate physical activity throughout the day.

Use the stairs instead of an elevator.

Go for short walks in between your work.

Consider walking to work, if possible.

Walk while talking on the phone.

Keep a few exercise tools in your desk drawer, so you can use them during lunch breaks.

Always take the stairs whenever possible. (Photo by MART PRODUCTION via pexels)

Summary

Doing these desk exercises in between your working hours will ensure you are moving your body from time to time. Remember that exercising for a few minutes at the office is much better than not working out at all. Exercising even for a short duration throughout your office hours can be incredibly beneficial for your overall health.

