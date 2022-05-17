7 Effective Fitness Tips Women Over 50 Should Follow 

Women over 50 are more susceptible to chronic pain and diseases, including osteoporosis, high blood sugar, heart problems, etc. Though fitness may be the last thing that comes to mind as you get older, physical inactivity might potentially increase the risk of several health concerns.

You might think that it is too late to start focusing on yourself, but, in fact, it is the perfect time to focus on your fitness. Because now that you are aging, being physically fit isn’t just about your appearance; it’s also about feeling good inside out and being able to maintain health and mobility for years to come.

Becoming physically active, especially for women over 50, has many benefits. It may help ease some of the symptoms of menopause, sleep problems, and joint pain and also reduces the risk of diabetes and heart problems. Additionally, it might also help control and manage your weight and affect every physiological system in your body in a positive way.

So, for every women over 50 out there - if you don’t know where to start your fitness routine, don’t worry. We’ve got your back.

Here are some of the best fitness tips and everyday habits that women over 50 should follow:

1) Go for a walk every day

Walking is one of the best and easiest things you can do to improve your cardiovascular health, keep your weight in control, and improve your mood. It offers great benefits for exercisers, especially those who are older. Walking involves a low risk of injury, requires no equipment, and can be done anytime and anywhere. Plus, it also helps boost bone and joint health.

2) Include strength training in your routine

Several pieces of research have shown that strength training exercises potentially reduce the chances of cancer and cardiac death and also enhances brain function in women over 50. Women are more prone to osteoporosis than men, and various studies have shown that 1 in 3 women experience fractures and ligament problems due to the condition.

Exercising is important for women of all ages. (Photo by Los Muertos Crew via pexels)

Though strength training might seem unsafe for women over 50, research and studies show that it might help enhance strength and balance in women suffering from osteoporosis. If you are new to strength training and worried about your safety, however, it is recommended to start slow with bodyweight exercises and light weights.

3) Have a protein-rich diet

Many older women underestimate the importance of a protein-rich diet and, in return, are unable to maintain their muscle mass. It is important to note that protein is one of the primary building blocks of the body, and since it is not stored, it requires to be refilled regularly. Some protein-rich foods include fish, meat, vegetables, nuts, eggs, etc.

4) Limit your salt intake

Eating too much salt may lead to blood pressure problems and can also cause body inflammation. It is recommended not to consume more than 2,300 milligrams of salt daily. However, if you have any ongoing high blood pressure problems, limit your sodium intake to 1,500 milligrams daily.

5) Drink water

Water acts as a fuel for your body and if you are not drinking enough water, your body won’t function properly. The human body is 60% water that needs to be hydrated continually throughout the day. A good recommendation for women over 50 is to drink at least 11.5 or more cups of water daily, but the amount could change if you are working out and sweating.

6) Practice low-intensity workouts

Women over 50 need to be extra careful of things that can cause them pain or injuries, and that’s why it is recommended to incorporate time and energy into low-intensity exercises such as cycling, swimming, Tai Chi, Pilates, etc. Low-impact exercises are the perfect way to dive into a workout routine, especially if you haven’t been physically active in the past.

7) Stretch as much as you can

Stretching is as crucial and effective as working out. As you age, your flexibility and balance decreases and your muscles make you vulnerable to falls, injuries and pain. Therefore, it is very important to stretch your body before and after your workout, and even when you wake up in the morning.

Summary

Staying fit after 50 might seem impossible, but it can be easily managed if you are consistent and confident. While being physically active is very significant, do not ignore your recovery time. Recovery is also extremely crucial as this is the period when your muscles relax and your blood pressure comes back to normal.

But before you start any workout regime, consult a doctor to determine a safe routine for you. This is especially important if you have any type of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or high cholesterol problems.

Edited by Sabine Algur