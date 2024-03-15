7 effective knee arthritis treatment without surgery

There are many knee arthritis treatments without surgery you can opt for if you're scared of the big needles. As time passes, your joints undergo normal use and restoration. With age, the body heals joints differently, shifting their shape and structure.

These changes may result in joint conditions like osteoarthritis. Knee osteoarthritis happens to be a frequent degenerative illness causing disability in older adults. While medications can treat knee osteoarthritis symptoms, caution is advised when using them as part of a broader treatment approach.

Several home or over-the-counter therapies can effectively relieve knee arthritis pain, making daily life simpler and more enjoyable. Some home remedies are one-time solutions that offer quick, temporary relief. Other solutions require altering everyday behaviours.

Knee arthritis treatment without surgery

1) Bracing

We may recommend a knee brace to provide external stability for the knee joint. Braces are intended to stabilise a joint, relieve discomfort and inflammation, and strengthen the knee muscles.

The brace realigns the joint by applying pressure to its sides, which eliminates friction between the two hard bone surfaces, relieves discomfort, and improves mobility.

2) Heat therapy

Hot therapy treats distinct parts of the body. Warming treatments reduce arthritis pain by:

Improving blood flow to the affected areas lowers inflammation.

relaxes tense muscles.

Eliminating waste products like lactic acid, which causes stiffness and pain

Heat therapy may help relax muscles and alleviate arthritis-related pain. Heating pads are an option.

3) Physical activities

Yes, you can (and should!) continue to exercise despite having OA. Exercise, along with the associated strength and flexibility benefits, promotes good joint function.

High-impact exercises like leaping, burpees, and long-distance jogging can exert too much strain on your joints and increase arthritis discomfort. Instead, try cycling and swimming exercises.

4) Weight loss

Nonsurgical treatment of knee osteoarthritis begins with losing weight and muscular strengthening.

During physical exercise, every ounce of weight can exert as much as six pounds of strain on the knee joint. Overweight people develop arthritis earlier and with more severity than non-overweight individuals.

5) Hydrotherapy

Hydrotherapy is a commonly used passive treatment for knee osteoarthritis. Water's qualities, particularly its buoyancy, enable it to lessen loading in the joint. Gentle movements in warm water will provide the most therapeutic environment without irritating your joints.

6) Take adequate rest

A painful arthritic knee may 'flare up' as a result of increased physical activity or intense exercise. Usually, this type of flare is best handled with a short amount of rest, such as a few hours or a full day.

7) Physical therapy

Exercise and focused physical therapy (PT) are both suggested for the same reasons. When degeneration occurs in the joint itself, the muscles around it become weaker, and as the muscles become weaker, they can't support the joint anymore. This causes limited function and pain.

Strengthening the muscles that protect and reinforce an arthritic joint—as you do in PT—allows the muscles to work harder and relieves some of the load on the joint.

Your doctor will perform a physical examination. They may do certain tests, including an X-ray or blood test. If you have a medical concern, the sooner you see a doctor and begin treatment, the higher your chances of recovery.