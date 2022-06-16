When it comes to long distance running, the mind is often just as much of a challenge as the body.

For long distance runs, that especially holds true, as running for hours on end can push you to your physical limit. Yet, it's the ability to keep going mentally that can be the most difficult task to accomplish.

If a shorter run leaves you with the ability to sprint at the end but gasping for breath while unable to continue running (or even walking), imagine how challenging it can be when you've been running for four or five hours.

The desire to give up can be overwhelming. You need every mental resource you have to push through and make it through the run.

Try These 7 Effective Mental Tips for Long Runs

Follow these tips to run long to keep your mental game strong as your mileage increases.

1) Develop a Mindset

Being mentally prepared is crucial. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

The first step in preparing for a long-distance run is to think about it. It's natural to feel nervous while attempting a distance you've never run before. You can make it easier by mentally preparing for the big distance you'll be covering.

Visualise yourself by running the route you'll be taking and finishing strong. Trust your training: go at your own pace, and convince yourself that you can accomplish it. When things are rough, having a positive outlook helps a lot.

2) Fuel your body

Carbohydrates provide energy to your body, so make sure you have enough carbs before your long run. Oatmeal is a fabulous carb option, as it's easy on the stomach, and you can adjust portion amounts depending on your workout needs.

The carbohydrate requirements for a 30-minute runner differ significantly from that of a three-hour runner.

Experimenting to see what works best for you is a terrific idea.You're on the correct track if your stomach feels fine during the run, and you can finish it. If you don't feel like you'll be able to finish your run feeling strong, start eating more.

3) Keep up with your pace

Your long run pace should be slow, one that you can maintain for the entire run. You should run at a speed that enables you to comfortably speak.

Run at your own comfortable pace. (Image via Unsplash / Bruno Nascimento)

Long runs are more about the effort than the distance covered. This is when you can start thinking about reaching certain paces if you have a specific race and goal in mind, such as a half marathon or marathon.

Aim to run your easy runs at a pace that is one minute to 90 seconds slower than your race pace. If you are feeling fabulous during your training, take a minute or two off your pace to ensure you don't overdo it.

4) Break your runs into sections

When running long distances, it's easy to feel intimidated. However, if you break up the distance in your mind, that can be more manageable.

Break your long runs into small sections. (Image via Unsplash / Miguel A Amutio)

Think of the run as three 5K or two 7K runs with 1K added each time. It's fine to take a break during a long run, but try to reduce the number of breaks as your fitness level increases.

You can also help yourself by visualising a post-long run treat, such as a meal you're looking forward to, having a glass of wine or simply relaxing on the sofa.

5) Re-fuel during run

Keep yourself hydrated during the long runs. (Image via Pexels / Anna Shvets)

When you've been running for over an hour, it may be a good idea to take on calories in the form of gels, chews and powders you can add to water or other fluids or nuts and dried fruit.

Taking on nutrition during a run isn't easy, so experiment with different types of food. What works for one person might not for another, so start building your own strategy.

6) Recovery

It’s also important to have a recovery meal after your long run. Eating will give your body the energy it needs to recover, so don’t forget to eat and give your body the nutrients it needs. A good post-workout meal should include a combination of proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

If it warms out or if you tend to sweat a lot when you run, be sure to get some electrolytes as well. After you exercise, loosen up your tight muscles with a foam roller or massage ball, and help yourself recover quicker by putting in some extra recovery time.

7) Breathing Techniques

Breathing technique is important. (Image via Unsplash / Jeremy Stewart)

When you're running long distances, proper breathing is critical. Inhale deeply through your nose, and exhale slowly through your mouth. As you practice different breathing techniques during training, remember that every time your left foot hits the pavement, inhale; when your right foot strikes, exhale.

Slow down, and connect your inhales and exhales with your foot strides if you're having problems finding a steady breath.

Bottom Line

It's important to acknowledge the mental hurdles when trying to achieve your goals. Reaching them takes time, patience and commitment.

If you can integrate these tips into your training routine and let them help you in the heat of the moment, that might be enough for you to succeed in your long runs and accomplish that end goal of yours.

